Who Owns the Healthiest Gut Microbiome: Vegans, Vegetarians, or Omnivores?

Vegan, vegetarian, and omnivorous diets influence gut bacteria, with the removal of certain foods having complex effects on overall well-being.

A balanced diet rich in vegetables is widely recognized as beneficial for overall health, while excessive meat consumption , particularly red meat, can contribute to chronic and cardiovascular diseases . This is partly due to theHowever, eliminating certain foods, such as dairy or animal products, isn't necessarily a universal solution for achieving microbial balance. But can we identify which specific foods influence the gut microbiome?To explore this, a team of researchers analyzed biological samples from 21,561 individuals (vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores) in the United States, United Kingdom, and Italy. Their findings, published inreveal thatsignificantly affect theand the specific microbes linked to better health ().The gut microbiome, the set of microorganisms that inhabit our intestine, plays a crucial role in determining a person's health, as it influences many aspects, from digestion to the immune response. So far only few large-scale studies have examined how different diets impact the composition of gut bacteria. This study, which also received European funds, focused in particular on the differences and consequences of different diets on the microbiome. The results show thatas they not only determine the microbes necessary for digestion, but also thedirectlyitself."As more and more people adopt vegan and vegetarian diets, we wanted to find out how different their microbiomes are and which microorganisms are responsible for these differences," explains Gloria Fackelmann, first author of the study and researcher at the Cibio Department. The group that conducted this research, which also includes scholars from King's College London, was coordinated by Nicola Segata, professor of Genetics and head of the Computational metagenomics laboratory of the Cibio Department.Based on the results of the analyses, performed at the Metagenomics Laboratory of the Cibio Department, on averagefollowed by vegetarians and omnivores. However, the most interesting data emerged from the study of thethat is, by measuring the variety of bacteria that inhabit our intestine. Overall, there wasthan in omnivores, but scientists point out that diversity alone isto determine the health of the microbiome, as it does not take into account the quality and functionality of bacteria.A key aspect of the study was to examine the differences between gut microbiomes. The researchers were able to see how each dietary pattern leads to aThe microbiomes of omnivores have an increased presence of bacteria associated with meat digestion, such asinvolved in protein fermentation. And omnivores have more bacteria associated withand an increased risk ofsuch asandThe microbiomes of vegans differ in the number of bacteria involved in fiber fermentation, such as several species in theandwhich help produce short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate. These compounds have beneficial effects on gut health, as theyand maintain a betterwith our metabolism and immune system. Finally, the main single difference between vegetarians and vegans is the presence ofin the microbiome of vegetarians, a bacterium found mainly in dairy products and used in the production of yogurt.The study highlighted that it is the quality of the diet – rather than the dietary pattern itself – that influences the composition of the microbiome. People with healthier dietary patterns, whether vegan, vegetarian or omnivorous, showed a more favorable microbiome composition. This suggests that, regardless of the type of diet,andespecially if highly processed, can be good for gut health. Another innovative aspect of the research was the study of how bacteria transfer from food to the microbiome. The scientists found that vegans had thefood-associated bacteria in the microbiome, except for those derived from fruits and vegetables, which were most present. Vegetarians and omnivores, on the other hand, showed a greater number of bacteria linked to dairy products, especially fermented ones."We have observed – emphasizes Nicola Segata – that the quantity and diversity of plant-based foods have a very positive impact on the microbiome. Avoiding meat or dairy products does not necessarily have a positive effect if it does not come with a variety of quality plant-based products. From the point of view of the microbiome, what we can generally recommend is that it is important to eat many plant-based foods, especially those rich in fiber. And thatThe research is part of a larger project that aims to identify the benefits of a certain diet based on the specific microbiome of each person or group of people, especially in terms of cardiometabolic health: the so-called precision nutrition.Source-Eurekalert