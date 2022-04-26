About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Rich Countries Should Reduce Meat Consumption by 75%

by Hannah Joy on April 26, 2022 at 8:56 PM
Font : A-A+

Rich Countries Should Reduce Meat Consumption by 75%

Consumption of animal-based foods is much higher in rich countries and need to be reduced by 75 percent, reveals a new study.

Every EU citizen consumes around 80 kilograms of meat per year. But every juicy steak, every delicious sausage has a price that we do not pay at the counter, because livestock farming damages the climate and the environment.

Advertisement


Ruminants for instance produce methane, which accelerates global warming. Animals also convert only a portion of the calories they are fed into the meat.

In order to feed the same number of people, meat, therefore, requires a much larger land area. This is to the detriment of ecosystems, as less space is left for natural species conservation. Furthermore, those eating too much meat live risk - meat in excess is not healthy and can promote chronic diseases.
Advertisement

So there are good reasons for significantly reducing the consumption of animal-based foods. "If all humans consumed as much meat as Europeans or North Americans, we would certainly miss the international climate targets and many ecosystems would collapse," explains study author Prof. Dr. Matin Qaim of the Center for Development Research (ZEF) at the University of Bonn.

"We therefore need to significantly reduce our meat consumption, ideally to 20 kilograms or less annually. The war in Ukraine and the resulting shortages in international markets for cereal grains also underline that less grain should be fed to animals in order to support food security." At present, around half of all grains produced worldwide are used as animal feed, Qaim said.

Mass Vegetarianism is Not the Best Solution

Would it not be better for humankind to switch completely to vegetarian or, even better, vegan diets? According to the study, this would be the wrong consequence. On the one hand, there are many regions where plant-based foods cannot be grown. "We can't live on grass, but ruminants can," clarifies Qaim's colleague and co-author Dr. Martin Parlasca. "Therefore, if grassland cannot be used in any other way, it makes perfect sense to keep livestock on it." From an environmental point of view, there is also no real objection to careful grazing with a limited number of animals.

Poorer regions in particular also lack plant sources of high-quality proteins and micronutrients. For instance, vegetables and legumes cannot be grown everywhere and, moreover, can be harvested only at certain times of the year.

"In such cases, animals are often a key element of a healthy diet," Parlasca points out. "For many people, they are also an important source of income. If the revenue from milk, eggs and meat is lost, this can threaten their livelihoods."

In any case, the poorer countries are not the problem, the authors point out. For their inhabitants, meat is usually much less frequently on the menu than in industrialized nations. This means that the rich countries in particular must reduce their meat consumption.

Tax on Meat Products Makes Sense

At the moment, there is little sign of this. Although there are more vegetarians than before, aggregate meat consumption is stagnating across Europe. However, it is highest in North America and Australia. Qaim believes it is important to also consider higher taxes on animal-based foods.

"That's certainly unpopular, especially since a ten- or twenty-percent surcharge probably wouldn't be enough, if it's supposed to have a steering effect," he says. "Meat, however, has a high environmental cost that is not reflected in current prices. It would be entirely reasonable and fair to have consumers share more of these costs."

The authors also call for the topic of "sustainable consumption" to be increasingly integrated into school curricula. These contents should also be better included into the training of future teachers.

"We need to become more sensitive to the global impact of our decisions," emphasizes Qaim, who is also a member of the PhenoRob Cluster of Excellence and (like his colleague Martin Parlasca) of the Transdisciplinary Research Area (TRA) "Sustainable Futures" at the University of Bonn. "This is true not only with food, but also with the shirt we buy at the discount store to wear for a single evening at a party."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
World Malaria Day 2022 —
World Malaria Day 2022 — "Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives"
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Phimosis Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Healthy Living 

Recommended Reading
Vegetarian Diet can Prevent Cancer's Ability to Grow
Vegetarian Diet can Prevent Cancer's Ability to Grow
It's a known fact that vegetarian diet helps fight cancer, but a new research suggests that plants ....
Could Vegans be at Risk for Deficiency of Essential Nutrients?
Could Vegans be at Risk for Deficiency of Essential Nutrients?
A vegan diet is a strict plant-based diet that excludes all animal-derived foods and people follow ....
Animal Proteins More Effective Than Plant Proteins in Building Aging Muscles
Animal Proteins More Effective Than Plant Proteins in Building Aging Muscles
Soy and wheat proteins are useful for constructing growing old muscle mass. However, it is not as .....
Plant Protein Vs Animal Protein: Vegetarian Diet Reduces Risk of Heart Disease and Death
Plant Protein Vs Animal Protein: Vegetarian Diet Reduces Risk of Heart Disease and Death
Replacing 3 percent of protein from non-vegetarian foods such as red meat with plant proteins such ....
Phimosis
Phimosis
Phimosis or tight foreskin is the inability to fully retract the foreskin over the glans penis due t...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Hearing Loss Calculator Find a Doctor Daily Calorie Requirements A-Z Drug Brands in India Selfie Addiction Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Blood - Sugar Chart Find a Hospital

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE