Can Food Preservatives Harm Gut Microbiome?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Activity of Gut-Derived Nisin-like Lantibiotics against Human Gut Pathogens and Commensals



Go to source Trusted Source

Food Preservatives Unforeseen Impact on Gut Microbiome



‘Common food preservatives- Lantibiotics, not only combat pathogens but also pose a threat to the beneficial bacteria in our gut, disrupting the delicate balance crucial for digestive health. #foodpreservatives #Lantibiotics #gutmicrobiome #guthealth #medindia ’

Activity of Gut-Derived Nisin-like Lantibiotics against Human Gut Pathogens and Commensals - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acschembio.3c00577)



Food preservatives such as ‘Lantibiotics’, commonly employed for their antimicrobial properties in eliminating foodborne pathogens have been unveiled to exert adverse effects on the beneficial bacteria within the gut microbiome. This jeopardizes the delicate equilibrium essential for a healthy gut microbiome, according to a study published in the journal).Food manufacturers often add preservatives to food products to keep them fresh. The primary purpose of these preservatives is to kill microbes that could break down and otherwise spoil the food. Bacteria create chemicals called bacteriocins to kill microbial competitors. These chemicals can serve as natural preservatives by killing potentially dangerous pathogens in food., the study said. Scientists from the University of Chicago found that one of the most common classes of Lantibiotics has potent effects both against pathogens and against the commensal gut bacteria that keep us healthy.Nisin is a popular Lantibiotic that is found in a variety of foods from beer to sausage to cheese and dipping sauces. It is produced by bacteria that live in the mammary glands of cows, but microbes in the human gut produce similar Lantibiotics too, the researchers explained., but how it might impact our gut microbes is not well studied," said Zhenrun 'Jerry' Zhang, Ph.D., a postdoctoral scholar. "Even though it might be very effective in preventing food contamination, it might also have a greater impact on our human gut microbes," he added.Zhang, along with his team, mined a public database of human gut bacteria genomes and identified genes for producing six different gut-derived Lantibiotics that closely resemble nisin, four of which were new. The researchers discovered that, while the various Lantibiotics had diverse effects, they all killed pathogens and commensal bacteria."This study is one of the first to show that gut commensals are susceptible to Lantibiotics and are sometimes more sensitive than pathogens,' Zhang said."With the levels of Lantibiotics currently present in food, it’s very probable that they might impact our gut health as well," he added.Source-IANS