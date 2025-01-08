Loneliness in Borderline Personality Disorder: A Call for Connection

Loneliness in BPD is a core factor, treatment should focus on building social connections and community engagement for lasting recovery.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Borderline Personality Disorder and Loneliness: Broadening the Scope of Treatment for Social Rehabilitation



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Nearly 75% of people diagnosed with borderline personality disorder are women. #medindia #bpd #women’

Nearly 75% of people diagnosed with borderline personality disorder are women. #medindia #bpd #women’

Advertisement

Breaking Cycles of Dependency and Social Volatility

Advertisement

Increased Loneliness in Individuals with BPD

Advertisement

The Focus of Major Psychodynamic Approaches in BPD Treatment

Limitations of Current BPD Treatment Approaches

The General Psychiatric Management Model for BPD

Group therapy, which allows patients to practice social behavior in a supportive environment, provides a forum for explicit instruction on rules and community values, and balances the intense and exclusive relationships that people with BPD tend to form

which allows patients to practice social behavior in a supportive environment, provides a forum for explicit instruction on rules and community values, and balances the intense and exclusive relationships that people with BPD tend to form Connection to nonclinical community resources, including organized activities in line with patients’ genuine interests, such as gardening, sports, and the arts, as well as engaging in individualized pursuits in a shared space

including organized activities in line with patients’ genuine interests, such as gardening, sports, and the arts, as well as engaging in individualized pursuits in a shared space Vocational interventions to increase patients’ self-reliance by participating in daily activities and structured relationships with others

to increase patients’ self-reliance by participating in daily activities and structured relationships with others Peer support, which appears to benefit both patients and peer support specialists

Borderline Personality Disorder and Loneliness: Broadening the Scope of Treatment for Social Rehabilitation - (https://journals.lww.com/hrpjournal/fulltext/2025/01000/borderline_personality_disorder_and_loneliness_.3.aspx)