Whiskey in Pandemic History

in April 1919 shows that scientists recommended whisky for flu patients to induce a sense of well-being that help in resisting the infection and it also observed the demand for increased whiskey sales with advantages and disadvantages.
In current scenario more medicines are efficient than alcohol to use as a pain killer were found and It is a known fact that binge drinking and excessive consumption of whiskey weakens the immune system and slow down the recovery.
If planning to get vaccinated we must consult our doctor about alcohol consumption in advance.
Source: Medindia