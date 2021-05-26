by Dr Jayashree on  May 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM Coronavirus News
Whiskey in Pandemic History
Post COVID-19 vaccination alcohol consumption is the most discussed topic now as many believe that it may lead to weak vaccine responses and reduces protection but there is no clinical evidence for the impact of alcohol on the vaccine and the immune response.

Whereas in 1918 during the deadliest Spanish flue pandemic people were prescribed whisky for its sedative property by inducing an intoxicating effect to provide some relief from the illness.

Even an article in The Times of India in April 1919 shows that scientists recommended whisky for flu patients to induce a sense of well-being that help in resisting the infection and it also observed the demand for increased whiskey sales with advantages and disadvantages.


In current scenario more medicines are efficient than alcohol to use as a pain killer were found and It is a known fact that binge drinking and excessive consumption of whiskey weakens the immune system and slow down the recovery.

If planning to get vaccinated we must consult our doctor about alcohol consumption in advance.



Source: Medindia

