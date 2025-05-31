About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

When AI Sings and Friends Speak: MediBuddy’s Musical Mission to Stub Out Smoking

by Colleen Fleiss on May 31 2025 7:40 PM

Quitting smoking boosts lung health, improves heart function, and protects loved ones from secondhand smoke.

When AI Sings and Friends Speak: MediBuddy’s Musical Mission to Stub Out Smoking
In a bold and innovative step toward promoting public health, MediBuddy, India’s leading digital healthcare platform, has launched its latest awareness campaign, #NoPuffPlease, . Departing from traditional, fear-based public service messages, this campaign hinges on a compelling AI-generated anti-smoking anthem titled “Love You Bro… But Not Your Smoking.”
Unlike the grim tone often associated with anti-smoking campaigns, MediBuddy takes a creative leap by engaging technology and music to create impact. The anthem — completely written, composed, and produced using artificial intelligence tools — captures the emotional nuance of a friend urging another to quit smoking, not through judgment, but through concern.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
Blending Hinglish lyrics with a street-style beat, the song is catchy, conversational, and easy to share — designed specifically to connect with younger audiences aged 15–24, who represent a significant portion of India’s smoking demographic. The anthem avoids preaching and instead delivers its message in the voice of peers — a choice that makes it feel authentic and relatable.

“We wanted to go beyond scare tactics and speak directly to young adults in a way that’s fun, emotional, and thought-provoking,” said Manu Sankar Das, Head of Brand Marketing at MediBuddy. “Using AI to build this anthem from scratch allowed us to create something culturally relevant and impactful.”

A Wake-Up Call on Secondhand Smoke

The campaign sheds light on the deadly effects of passive smoking. According to 2024 WHO data, more than 40% of non-smokers are regularly exposed to secondhand smoke, especially in homes and public places. This exposure leads to nearly 1.2 million deaths globally every year, with India among the top contributors.

World No Tobacco Day 2025: Unmasking the Dark Intentions Behind Tobacco's Allure
World No Tobacco Day 2025: Unmasking the Dark Intentions Behind Tobacco's Allure
This World No Tobacco Day 2025, discover the dark tactics of tobacco marketing, real-life stories of survival, and a personal guide to quit for good.
The Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) highlights that over 267 million Indians use tobacco, with 28% of adults aged 15–24 smoking regularly. These numbers underscore the urgent need for campaigns like #NoPuffPlease that not only promote quitting but also encourage social accountability.

By framing smoking as something that harms relationships — not just lungs — MediBuddy transforms a difficult topic into an emotional, relatable conversation. With “Love You Bro… But Not Your Smoking,” the company is encouraging friends and families to speak up, creating a ripple effect of collective action.

Advertisements
Smoking Risk Calculator
Smoking Risk Calculator
Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.
The campaign is live across social platforms, inviting users to share the song, tag friends, and spread the message using #NoPuffPlease. As India marks World No Tobacco Day, MediBuddy redefines public health messaging with rhythm, empathy, and AI-driven creativity — making it easier, and cooler, to say: quit smoking for yourself and for everyone around you.

Source-Medindia
How to Quit Smoking
How to Quit Smoking
Tired of people asking you to stop smoking around them? Don't want to be ordered around by public smoking bans? Simple steps that help you to quit smoking.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional