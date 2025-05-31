Tamil Nadu Ramps Up Respiratory Surveillance as COVID-19 Resurfaces

Tamil Nadu steps up ILI/SARI surveillance as COVID-19 cases rise.



Mandatory Daily Reporting and Cluster Monitoring

Readiness of Health Infrastructure

Wearing masks in crowded places

Maintaining hand hygiene

Practicing cough etiquette

Avoiding close contact with individuals displaying respiratory symptoms

With COVID-19 cases showing an upward trend across several regions of India, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has intensified its surveillance ofissuing a state-wide alert to ramp up preparedness and early response.In an official communication issued, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM) instructed all District Surveillance Units (DSUs), city health officers, and municipal health departments to be on high alert and ensure real-time disease tracking across healthcare facilities. The move comes in the wake of fresh reports indicating a resurgence of COVID-19 cases throughout the month of May.All government and private healthcare facilities have now been directed to report ILI and SARI cases daily via the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal. Any unusual spike or clustering of cases must be reported immediately to the State Surveillance Unit (SSU) to facilitate rapid investigation and containment measures.“Field teams must act swiftly to monitor and respond to emerging clusters,” the directive stated, highlighting the role of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in community-level follow-ups. “Our aim is to prevent uncontrolled spread through early detection and localized intervention.”Hospitals and clinics have also been told to audit their preparedness. This includes verifying the availability ofFacilities are also expected to have contingency plans in place to handle any sudden spike in patient admissions.Dr. K. Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health, welcomed the move, stating, “Surveillance of ILI and SARI is critical not just for COVID-19 but also for tracking other emerging respiratory viruses. Early intervention is our best defense.”The directive has mobilized health workers at the grassroots level to promote awareness about preventive measures. Community outreach teams have been instructed to reinforce key public health messages such as:Citizens have been urged to seek immediate medical attention if they experience fever, cough, sore throat, or body aches — symptoms common to both COVID-19 and seasonal flu. Special emphasis is being laid on vaccinating high-risk groups, including the elderly, individuals with comorbidities, and healthcare workers, against seasonal influenza.Residents are being reminded to disinfect frequently touched surfaces — including mobile phones, door handles, switches, and remote controls — as part of routine hygiene practices to reduce the risk of viral transmission.“The role of the community in maintaining hygiene and responding early to symptoms cannot be overstated,” a senior health official noted. “We need collective responsibility to ensure we stay ahead of any possible surge.”With the monsoon season approaching — traditionally a period associated with higher transmission of respiratory infections — the state health machinery is stepping up its surveillance as a preventive strategy rather than a reactive one.Public health experts are viewing the renewed efforts as part of Tamil Nadu’s larger preparedness framework, combining surveillance, clinical readiness, public participation, and data-driven response systems to manage any potential escalation in COVID-19 and related respiratory illnesses.“We are not taking any chances,” a health department spokesperson affirmed. “We’ve learned from the past waves — proactive surveillance saves lives.”Source-Medindia