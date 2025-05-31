World No Tobacco Day 2025: Unmasking the Dark Intentions Behind Tobacco's Allure

Tobacco addiction is not just a habit—it’s a story of manipulation, illness, and silent suffering. This World No Tobacco Day, we lift the mask.

Highlights: Tobacco products are marketed with dark intentions to trap youth into lifelong addiction

Real stories reveal how tobacco destroyed lives but also inspired change and resilience

A science-backed, step-by-step quitting guide helps take back control

“They knew it would kill us. But they sold it anyway.”

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

World No Tobacco Day 2025: unmasking the appeal of tobacco products



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over 8 million people die annually from tobacco use-yet it's still glamorized to the youth. #quitsmoking #medindia’

Over 8 million people die annually from tobacco use-yet it's still glamorized to the youth. #quitsmoking #medindia’

Advertisements

Smoking’s Assault on the Body

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Health Risks of Smoking Tobacco



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisements

Voices Carved in Smoke: The Stories Tobacco Tried to Silence

Terrie Hall

"A Voice Lost to Smoke"

Nathan

"Time Ran Out at 39"

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Tips From Former Smokers



Go to source Trusted Source

Neli from Tuvalu

"A Mother’s Smoke Costing A Family’s Future"

Tana from Samoa

"From Nicotine to Nurture Quitting"

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Quit Attempts and Intention to Quit Cigarette Smoking Among Young Adults in the United States



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisements

What It Feels Like to Quit

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

What It's Like to Quit Smoking



Go to source Trusted Source

Quitting in a Culture That Normalizes Smoking

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Be inspired to quit: Success stories from ex-smokers in the Region



Go to source Trusted Source

A Personal Guide to Quitting Tobacco: You Can Do This

1. Pick a Quit Date

2. Know Your Triggers

3. Get Support

4. Use Tools That Work

5. Celebrate Your Wins

The Truth Can’t Stay Hidden Forever

“It’s never too late to be smoke-free. The first breath of a new life begins with the last drag.”

World No Tobacco Day 2025: unmasking the appeal of tobacco products - (https://www.emro.who.int/media/news/world-no-tobacco-day-2025-unmasking-the-appeal-of-tobacco-products.html) Health Risks of Smoking Tobacco - (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention/tobacco/health-risks-of-smoking-tobacco.html) Tips From Former Smokers - (https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips/stories/index.html) Be inspired to quit: Success stories from ex-smokers in the Region - (https://www.who.int/westernpacific/newsroom/feature-stories/item/be-inspired-to-quit-success-stories-from-ex-smokers-in-the-region) What It's Like to Quit Smoking - (https://www.fda.gov/tobacco-products/health-effects-tobacco-use/what-its-quit-smoking) Quit Attempts and Intention to Quit Cigarette Smoking Among Young Adults in the United States - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1931471/)