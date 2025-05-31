WHO Sounds Alarm on Flavors Hooking a Generation on Nicotine

Flavors are a major reason young people start using tobacco and nicotine, luring them into addiction.



On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a strong call to action, urging governments worldwide to implement an immediate ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products. This includesThe WHO’s new publication titled “Flavor Accessories in Tobacco Products Enhance Attractiveness and Appeal” reveals how flavors—ranging from menthol to bubble gum and cotton candy—are being deliberately used by the tobacco and nicotine industries to lure young people into addiction. These flavors effectively mask the harshness of nicotine, making dangerous products more palatable and deceptively appealing, particularly to teenagers and young adults.“Flavors are fueling a new wave of addiction and should be banned,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “They undermine decades of progress in tobacco control. Without bold action, theThe publication highlights the urgent need for regulation of flavor accessories, which are currently unregulated in many parts of the world. While over 50 countries have already banned flavored tobacco and more than 40 have restricted the sale of e-cigarettes—including disposables and flavored variants—WHO warns that these efforts are being circumvented through clever marketing and design features that continue to attract new users.Countries like Belgium, Denmark, and Lithuania are being applauded for taking progressive steps, but WHO stresses that this must become a global movement. The organization emphasizes that the rise in popularity of flavoured nicotine products—such as colorful disposable vapes and sweet-flavored pouches—is no coincidence. These products are designed with vibrant packaging and promoted via social media, specifically targeting younger demographics.Dr Rüdiger Krech, WHO’s Director of Health Promotion, underscored the urgency of the matter: “We are watching a generation get hooked on nicotine through gummy bear-flavored pouches and rainbow-colored vapes. This isn’t innovation, it’s manipulation. And we must stop it.”In addition to calling for a comprehensive ban on flavors, WHO reaffirmed the dangers of all tobacco products, including heated varieties, which continue to expose users to carcinogens and other harmful chemicals. The organization insists on strict regulation and accountability for manufacturers that exploit design and marketing loopholes.This year’scampaign recognizes the efforts of governments, youth advocates, and civil society groups who are standing up against industry interference. Their work, WHO says, is not only changing policy but saving lives.With 8 million deaths attributed to tobacco use each year, WHO concludes that the time to act is now. Flavored nicotine has no place in a healthy future.Source-Medindia