What’s Behind the Sudden Crash of Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax Shares?

Vaccine stocks fall after report claims Trump health officials may link COVID-19 shots to pediatric deaths.



‘Shares of #Pfizer, #Moderna & #Novavax are down following a report that Trump administration health officials may link #COVID19 vaccines to child deaths. The claims are reportedly based on unverified data from a federal system. #VaccineSafety #StockMarket’

Controversial Claims, Scientific Pushback

Policy Debate Ahead

Moderna Pushes Back, Global Data Reassures

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) - (https://vaers.hhs.gov/)

a move that could reshape U.S. immunization policy. ( )Pfizer’s shares slipped more than 3 percent, Moderna fell over 7 percent, and Novavax declined more than 4 percent, according to CNBC. The selloff followed The Washington Post report that theOfficials are expected to cite pediatric deaths flagged in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), ( ) a federal database of self-reported potential vaccine side effects. However, the CDC has consistently cautioned that VAERS data cannot establish cause and effect.FDA Commissioner Marty Makary told CNN that federal investigators are reviewing autopsies and interviewing families but noted that the process will take months. Meanwhile, scientists warned that misinterpreting VAERS could spread misinformation. “They are leveraging this platform to scare people,” said Noel Brewer, a public health professor and former CDC adviser.CDC data presented in June showed at least 25 children died after Covid-related hospitalizations since July 2023, but none were fully vaccinated. Researchers argue this highlights the dangers of the virus, not the vaccines.TheTwo policy paths are reportedly under discussion: restricting vaccines primarily to those aged 75 and older, or limiting shots for younger adults without preexisting conditions.Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine critic, has already instructed officials to halt recommendations for healthy children. The outcome of the ACIP review could directly impact insurance coverage, physician recommendations, and public trust in vaccination.In a statement,Pfizer did not respond to requests for comment.Global research continues to show that mRNA vaccines remain safe, with myocarditis in young men identified as the only consistent rare side effect. Pediatrician Harleen Marwah, who reviewed recent safety data, noted: “Studies since June have identified no new concerns.”Source-Medindia