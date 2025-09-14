What’s Behind the Sudden Crash of Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax Shares?

Vaccine stocks fall after report claims Trump health officials may link COVID-19 shots to pediatric deaths.
Vaccine makers’ stocks tumbled following reports that senior Trump administration health officials are preparing to connect Covid-19 vaccines to the deaths of children, a move that could reshape U.S. immunization policy. () Pfizer’s shares slipped more than 3 percent, Moderna fell over 7 percent, and Novavax declined more than 4 percent, according to CNBC. The selloff followed The Washington Post report that the claim—linking vaccines to 25 pediatric deaths—will be presented to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) influential vaccine advisory panel next week.
Controversial Claims, Scientific PushbackOfficials are expected to cite pediatric deaths flagged in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), () a federal database of self-reported potential vaccine side effects. However, the CDC has consistently cautioned that VAERS data cannot establish cause and effect.
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary told CNN that federal investigators are reviewing autopsies and interviewing families but noted that the process will take months. Meanwhile, scientists warned that misinterpreting VAERS could spread misinformation. “They are leveraging this platform to scare people,” said Noel Brewer, a public health professor and former CDC adviser.
CDC data presented in June showed at least 25 children died after Covid-related hospitalizations since July 2023, but none were fully vaccinated. Researchers argue this highlights the dangers of the virus, not the vaccines.
Policy Debate AheadThe Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will review the claims and consider changes to vaccine guidance. Two policy paths are reportedly under discussion: restricting vaccines primarily to those aged 75 and older, or limiting shots for younger adults without preexisting conditions.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine critic, has already instructed officials to halt recommendations for healthy children. The outcome of the ACIP review could directly impact insurance coverage, physician recommendations, and public trust in vaccination.
Moderna Pushes Back, Global Data ReassuresIn a statement, Moderna said its vaccine is “rigorously monitored” in over 90 countries and that no new safety risks have been identified in children or pregnant women. Pfizer did not respond to requests for comment.
Global research continues to show that mRNA vaccines remain safe, with myocarditis in young men identified as the only consistent rare side effect. Pediatrician Harleen Marwah, who reviewed recent safety data, noted: “Studies since June have identified no new concerns.”
