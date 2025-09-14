Dementia`s Secret Sleep Switch: Could Sunlight and a Cool Breeze Be the Key?

Optimizing bedroom temperature and daylight exposure can improve sleep and ease common dementia symptoms.



How Seasonal Shifts in Light and Temperature Shape Sleep for People with Dementia

Seasonal and daily variation in indoor light and temperature are associated with sleep disturbance in dementia - (https://academic.oup.com/sleep/article-abstract/48/9/zsaf125/8126794?redirectedFrom=fulltext)

Simple adjustments to indoor settings—such as( )The study, published in the journal, analyzed more than 26 thousand days and nights of data collected by zero-burden technologies, such as under-the-mattress bed sensors, contactless monitoring of bed occupancy and environmental sensors. Researchers found thatThe study found that seasonal changes in the outdoor temperature and light environment were reflected in changes in the indoor environment, with associated changes in sleep timing, duration and heart rate patterns. Even accounting forwhile on days on which light indoors was brighter than usual, people had longer, less fragmented sleep and lower breathing rates.Sleep difficulties are commonly reported in dementia, with restless nights, long daytime naps and a disrupted body clock often undermining quality of life, with more memory problems following nights of broken sleep.Professor Anne Skeldon, Head of the School of Mathematics at the University of Surrey and co-author of the study, said: "We have analyzed millions of hours of data, which has allowed us to see how temperature and light patterns inside the home can impact sleep for people living with dementia. Unlike short-term studies or career reports, our approach captures long-term patterns in real homes, offering new insights into sleep disruption and how sleep disruption could be reduced."TheseThis enables measurement of sleep characteristics, aspects of breathing and heart rate and indoor light and temperature across seasons and years without any burden to participants.Working in collaboration with Imperial College London, Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and funded by the UK Dementia Research Institute, through the Care Research & Technology Centre, researchers assessed 26,523 days of data from 70 people living with dementia who were living in their own homes to build a detailed picture of how the environment affects sleep. Data were collected in line with the Care Research & Technology ambition to use zero-burden sensors placed under mattresses and throughout homes, to provide clinical guidance which will help people remain in their own homes for longer.Surrey's study found that some homes were uniformly hot, day and night, summer and winter. Suggesting that during the winter, turning down the thermostat at night could improve sleep, which may also save on energy costs.The study also found that theNotably, the team found that sleep timing in people with dementia tended to follow the clock rather than natural sunrise and sunset.With climate change making hot nights more frequent, ensuring cooler bedrooms and brighter indoor light could become an increasingly important way to improve the daily lives of this vulnerable group, who often spend most of their time indoors.Professor Derk-Jan Dijk, Director of the Surrey Sleep Research Centre and co-author of the study, said: "This study demonstrates the power of longitudinal and simultaneous monitoring of the indoor environment, sleep and physiology. We often forget the importance of the indoor environment for health, even though we spend most of our 24-hour day inside. Novel digital health technologies now enable the monitoring of the impact of the indoor environment on physiology and behavior without any burden to the participants. The further development of 'zero burden technologies' holds great promise for monitoring health and preventing ill-health in the community.'Source-Eurekalert