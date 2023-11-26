About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is the Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Than Anticipated?

by Colleen Fleiss on November 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM
In the US, the acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines has fallen below expectations, as only 14% of American adults had received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by November 4th.

Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines in Reducing Severity

COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent every infection, but they can reduce illness severity in people who get vaccinated but still get sick, helping to save lives, reduce hospitalizations, and prevent trips to the doctor, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC. An estimated 14 per cent of US adults had gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine through November 4, CDC data showed.

More than two-thirds of older adults have not gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine and they need this added protection, said the CDC. The data also showed disparities in vaccine uptake by race and ethnicity.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement


The proportions of non-Hispanic Black adults and Hispanic adults who received an updated COVID-19 vaccine were nearly half that of white adults. There are many social, geographic, political, economic, and environmental factors that create challenges to vaccination access and acceptance, and that often affect racial and ethnic minority groups, according to the CDC.

Source: IANS
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021

Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021


With the festival of lights - Diwali around, this year, the celebration warrants safe and protective approach as we badge the global phase of the Post-COVID period.
Advertisement

Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

Latest Coronavirus News

Loss of Taste and Smell from COVID Improves Over Three Years

Loss of Taste and Smell from COVID Improves Over Three Years

People with post-COVID condition and altered smell should take comfort in the steady three-year recovery of their sense of smell.
COVID-19 Mutant Strains Linked to Human Behavior

COVID-19 Mutant Strains Linked to Human Behavior

Human behavior might play a more intricate role in the evolution of the COVID-19 virus, signaling a necessity to reassess the virus's evolutionary mechanisms.
Tracing the Path of the Lethal Cat Coronavirus Outbreak

Tracing the Path of the Lethal Cat Coronavirus Outbreak

UK has confirmed the presence of the first case of a lethal cat coronavirus, responsible for the death of 8,000 felines this year.
Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

Patients experience ongoing cough and sputum as lingering challenges post-recovery from acute COVID-19.
China's 4-Fold Surge in Congenital Abnormalities Amidst COVID-19

China's 4-Fold Surge in Congenital Abnormalities Amidst COVID-19

Research indicates a potential correlation between SARS-CoV-2 infection and fetal situs inversus, a congenital condition.
View All
