Is the Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Than Anticipated?

Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines in Reducing Severity

COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent every infection, but they can reduce illness severity in people who get vaccinated but still get sick, helping to save lives, reduce hospitalizations, and prevent trips to the doctor, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC. An estimated 14 per cent of US adults had gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine through November 4, CDC data showed.More than two-thirds of older adults have not gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine and they need this added protection, said the CDC. The data also showed disparities in vaccine uptake by race and ethnicity.