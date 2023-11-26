Is the Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccines Lower Than Anticipated?

In the US, the acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines has fallen below expectations, as only 14% of American adults had received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by November 4th.
Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines in Reducing SeverityCOVID-19 vaccines do not prevent every infection, but they can reduce illness severity in people who get vaccinated but still get sick, helping to save lives, reduce hospitalizations, and prevent trips to the doctor, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC. An estimated 14 per cent of US adults had gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine through November 4, CDC data showed.
More than two-thirds of older adults have not gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine and they need this added protection, said the CDC. The data also showed disparities in vaccine uptake by race and ethnicity.
Advertisement
‘According to the CDC, COVID-19 remains a significant reason for hospitalization and mortality, particularly among older adults and individuals with specific underlying medical conditions. #COVID #coronavirus’
Tweet it Now
The proportions of non-Hispanic Black adults and Hispanic adults who received an updated COVID-19 vaccine were nearly half that of white adults. There are many social, geographic, political, economic, and environmental factors that create challenges to vaccination access and acceptance, and that often affect racial and ethnic minority groups, according to the CDC.
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
People with post-COVID condition and altered smell should take comfort in the steady three-year recovery of their sense of smell.
Human behavior might play a more intricate role in the evolution of the COVID-19 virus, signaling a necessity to reassess the virus's evolutionary mechanisms.
UK has confirmed the presence of the first case of a lethal cat coronavirus, responsible for the death of 8,000 felines this year.
Patients experience ongoing cough and sputum as lingering challenges post-recovery from acute COVID-19.
Research indicates a potential correlation between SARS-CoV-2 infection and fetal situs inversus, a congenital condition.