Western Diet can Impair Odor-related Learning and Olfactory Memory

‘Olfactory dysfunction may be an early indicator of cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes. ’

It's also unclear whether specific nutrients in the diet, such as fat and sugar, alter the sense of smell. To find out more, Grazyna Lietzau, Cesare Patrone, and colleagues wanted to examine the effects of two diets on various olfactory functions in mice: a moderate-fat, high-sugar diet and a high-fat, moderate-sugar diet (HFD) (alike Western diet, WD). In mice, both diets cause T2D and obesity-like features.At one, three, and eight months, the research team performed tests to assess various olfactory functions in the mice. By 8 months, both the HFD- and WD-fed mice had diminished odor detection, odor-related learning, and olfactory memory than the control group mice. However, the WD-fed mice had a faster deterioration in the latter two abilities, showing olfactory dysfunction as early as three months after beginning the diet.These findings indicate that high dietary sugar content, rather than hyperglycemia or weight gain, is associated with early deterioration of olfactory functions tied to learning and memory, the experts say.Source: Medindia