Dietary Supplement Could Help in Treating Fatty Liver

After these positive results, the investigation team performed a dietary intervention in rats, in which fatty liver was induced in rats. Then, they were fed with a diet enriched with XOS for 12 weeks. XOS is a dietary supplement which is easily available in natural products shops and online stores.
‘Fatty liver disease is an essential metabolic disease that can develop into cirrhosis or even hepatocellular carcinoma, that is, hepatic cancer.’
"The results of the study showed that XOS boosted the growth of the health-beneficial bacterium, and at the same time, significantly reduced the liver fat content of the rats," states Pekkala, summarizing the main results.
The most essential contributing factors to decreased liver fat were improved hepatic fat and glucose metabolism.
