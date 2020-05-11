by Iswarya on  November 5, 2020 at 10:51 AM News on IT in Healthcare
Using Artificial Intelligence Improves Pregnant Women's Health
Artificial Intelligence is widely applied by a majority of research areas, including health and medicine. Specific complications or disorders that can appear during pregnancy could endanger the life of both mother and fetus. Also, there are ample studies to support the idea that emotional aspects can be a relevant risk factor in pregnancy (such as stress, anxiety, or depression). Hence, researchers from the University of Seville have carried out a meticulous and detailed study of how machine learning technology has been used with pregnant women over the last 12 years. The findings of the study are published in the journal IEEE Access.

Disorders like congenital heart birth defects or macrosomia, gestational diabetes, and preterm birth can be detected earlier when artificial intelligence is used.

"There is rising interest in the application of artificial intelligence in obstetrics and gynecology. These AI applications can monitor women's health during pregnancy and help advance the universal provision of health services, especially in the most disadvantaged areas. Therefore, this field contributes to improving both individual and public health," states the University of Seville researcher María del Carmen Romero.


Furthermore, this work shows the almost total lack of studies where emotions are considered as a risk parameter during pregnancy. Moreover, very few studies look closely at the pregnant woman's mental health. Pregnancy is a vital state that brings change and new learning, potentially causing stress, anxiety, fear, worry, and even depression in women.

Systems based on affective computing could enable emotional interaction with the pregnant woman and, for example, detect emotional changes and offer guidance or recommendations, which the system would earlier have received from doctors. This can make the patient feel safer and closer to her health service and overcome the usual feelings of anxiety or worry that sometimes lead to physical problems.

Health enhancement and well-being for pregnant women can be achieved with artificial intelligence or affective computing-based devices. Hence, future work on this topic is strongly suggested.



Source: Medindia

