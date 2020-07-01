medindia

Wearable AC: New Personal Air Conditioning Device can Cool Down Your Body Instantly

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 7, 2020 at 11:04 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly created on-skin wearable air conditioning device can cool down your body, thereby reducing the risk of having a heat stroke, reports a new study. The findings of the study are detailed in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Wearable AC: New Personal Air Conditioning Device can Cool Down Your Body Instantly
Wearable AC: New Personal Air Conditioning Device can Cool Down Your Body Instantly

One day, soldiers could cool down on the military battlefield -- preventing heat stroke or exhaustion -- by using "wearable air conditioning," an on-skin device designed by engineers at the University of Missouri. The device includes numerous human health care applications such as the ability to monitor blood pressure, electrical activity of the heart and the level of skin hydration.

Show Full Article


Unlike similar products in use today or other related concepts, this breathable and waterproof device can deliver personal air conditioning to a human body through a process called passive cooling. Passive cooling does not utilize electricity, such as a fan or pump, which researchers believe allows for minimal discomfort to the user.

"Our device can reflect sunlight away from the human body to minimize heat absorption, while simultaneously allowing the body to dissipate body heat, thereby allowing us to achieve around 11 degrees Fahrenheit of cooling to the human body during the daytime hours," said corresponding author Zheng Yan, an assistant professor in the College of Engineering. "We believe this is one of the first demonstrations of this capability in the emerging field of on-skin electronics."

Currently, the device is a small wired patch, and researchers say it will take one to two years to design a wireless version. They also hope to one day take their technology and apply it to 'smart' clothing.

"Eventually, we would like to take this technology and apply it to the development of smart textiles," Yan said. "That would allow for the device's cooling capabilities to be delivered across the whole body. Right now, the cooling is only concentrated in a specific area where the patch is located. We believe this could potentially help reduce electricity usage and also help with global warming."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

New Cooling Vest can Help Athletes Beat the Heat

Cooling vest for athletes: New cooling vest can help sports athletes cope with body heat and stay cool in hot summer conditions.

Heat Stroke - First Aid and Emergency Treatment Guide

A quick and simple First Aid guide on how to administer treatment for Heat Stroke.

Top 6 Cooling Spices For Summer

Spices not only boost the flavor of your food, but also help cool you off during the hot summer days. Read the article to know how you can beat the heat with these 6 easily available spices.

Body Cooling in Cardiac Arrest Patients

Increasing durations of whole body cooling are associated with better outcomes and recovery in cardiac arrest patients, found new study.

More News on:

Healthy Living
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mediterranean Diet: The Best Diet for New Year 2020

Bacteremia

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive