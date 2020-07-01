medindia

Women Intake More Sugar than Men

by Iswarya on  January 7, 2020 at 11:08 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Average intake of added sugar is more among women compared to men said a survey report which was undertaken by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

The survey is sponsored by the International Life Sciences Institute -India (ILSI-India).
Women Intake More Sugar than Men
Women Intake More Sugar than Men

The other significant finding of the study was that the mean intake of added sugar among metro cities of India, measured in grams per day, was highest in Mumbai and least in Hyderabad.

Show Full Article


Prof. P K Seth, Chairman, ILSA-India said, "the survey shows population of Mumbai and Ahmedabad with their average intake level of added sugar at 26.3 grams and 25.9 grams per day has a much higher intake than their counterparts in Delhi (23.2 grams/ day), Bengaluru (19.3 grams day), Kolkata (17.1 grams per day) and Chennai (16.1 grams per day)."

The joint initiative of ICMR-INN and ILSI India is the first of its kind that provides information on added sugar consumption of the city dwellers in seven major metro cities of India. At a time, the country is facing malnutrition on account of over and undernutrition along with micronutrient malnutrition; the study is of considerable importance to India to help prevent noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which are engaging considerable attention of the government. National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB) has collated the dietary data from 16 major states during 2015-16 and are-coded recipe-wise and metro city -wise to arrive at a conclusion.

The findings also revealed that the average daily intake of added sugar in all metro cities was 19.5 grams per day, lower than the ICMR recommended level of 30 grams per day. The average energy intake through added sugar by all the states was 5.1%, said the report. In Mumbai, the energy through added sugar was found at the highest level (6.6%) followed by Delhi (6.1%), Ahmedabad (5.9%), Hyderabad (5.4%) Bengaluru (4.1%), Chennai (3.9%) and Kolkata (3.5%).

The survey also measured the intake of added sugar by age groups. In general, adults and elderly people were consuming slightly higher sugar than the younger ones. The highest intake of sugar was observed among older adults, 36-59 years age group was 20.5 grams per day, followed by the elderly ( greater than 60 years) 20.3 grams per day.

The adolescents consumed 19.9 grams per day) and younger adults ( in the age group of A18-35 years) were consuming 19.4 grams per day, almost the same as that of adolescents. The school children and pre-school children were consuming 17.6 grams per day and 15.6 grams per day added sugar, respectively.

The study also measured sugar consumption by the community, level of literacy, occupation, activity status, and diet intake.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Ten Amazing Benefits of Quitting Sugar

Sugars, can tempt your taste buds, however they can be harmful to health in many ways. Check out some of interesting benefits of quitting sugar.

Can Sugar Intake During Pregnancy Trigger Asthma in Child?

Intake of sugar in the form of fructose during pregnancy causes a persistent postnatal allergic immune response leading to asthma in the developing lung.

Today's Obesity Epidemic may be Due to Childhood Sugar Intake Decades Ago

Current obesity rates in adults in the US could be the result of dietary changes that took place decades ago, reveals a new study.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

More News on:

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its SweetnessTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Mediterranean Diet: The Best Diet for New Year 2020

Bacteremia

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive