medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Ways You Can Avoid Getting a Texting Thumb And Selfie Elbow

by Rishika Gupta on  February 19, 2019 at 11:12 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Texting thumb and selfie elbows are some of the repetitive injuries that specialists are seeing from the overuse of smartphones.
Ways You Can Avoid Getting a Texting Thumb And Selfie Elbow
Ways You Can Avoid Getting a Texting Thumb And Selfie Elbow

"With all overuse injuries, rest is the most important part of recovery. Complete rest is best, but since technology is a required part of our everyday lives, limiting the time participating in these activities is recommended," says Dr. Enriquez, whose expertise includes musculoskeletal treatments and interventional pain management.

The average person sends more than 40 emails daily and spends dozens of additional hours per week texting. One recent survey reported teen boys average 3,400 texts each month, while teen girls average 4,000 texts. Texting thumb is inflammation of the tendon sheath that can lead to long-term pain and disability affecting the tendon of the long flexor muscle of the thumb.

"Consider using your nondominant hand or another digit to avoid this condition," says Dr. Enriquez, who specializes in nonoperative treatments. "The benefit of switching things is that it will strengthen your brain and improve your dexterity."

Selfie elbow can occur when you frequently abandon favorable ergonomic positioning in the pursuit of finding the best angle for your next social media post. Shooting selfie after selfie can strain forearm muscles, resulting in trauma to the part of the tendon that connects to the elbow joint.

"Selfie sticks, however much the nuisance, are a great way to avoid overuse injuries in the upper extremities," she says. "Technology will continue to advance and so will its gadgets for easier use and applicability. Rest breaks and hand shifts can help us handle the strain in the meantime."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Selfies in Smartphones to Self-Diagnose Diseases

Researchers have developed a novel cell phone imaging algorithm that can diagnose medical conditions in point-to-care settings.

Selfie Wrist Adds To a List Of Health Issues That Occur With Taking a Selfie

'Selfie wrist'- a new condition that occurs if you take selfies almost constantly

Narcissism Observed in Social Media Selfie-Addicts

People who are in the excessive usage of social media by posting selfies and images of them are at a higher risk of developing narcissism.

Death by Selfie on the Rise: Study

New study suggests 'No selfie zones' as the number of death by selfies are increasing.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Elbow Dislocation

The elbow is the second most common site where dislocations occur. Elbow dislocation is an emergency and needs immediate treatment.

Osteochondritis Dissecans

Osteochondritis dissecans is a relatively rare condition. It is an important cause of joint pain in physically active adolescents.

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on social media may be a mental disorder needing treatment.

Sprained Thumb

A thumb sprain is a common soft tissue injury involving the ligaments, cartilage and joint capsule of the thumb. Thumb sprains symptoms include pain, swelling and tenderness.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Osteochondritis Dissecans Sprained Thumb Elbow Dislocation Elbow pain - Symptom Evaluation Acute Coronary Syndrome Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder 

What's New on Medindia

Mal de Débarquement Syndrome

Artificial Sweeteners: Types & Benefits

Top Foods to Beat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive