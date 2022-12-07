Watch Out: Coronavirus may Survive for 30 Days on Meat in Your Fridge

SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, may survive on meat products kept in the refrigerator or the freezer for a month, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.





Can Coronavirus Live in the Fridge?

The research was conducted using chicken, beef, pork and salmon, and surrogate viruses with spikes similar to those on SARS-CoV-2, as surrogates, said first author Emily S. Bailey, Ph.D. The investigators stored the products at both refrigeration (4oC, or 39.2oF) and freezer temperatures (-20oC, or -4oF).