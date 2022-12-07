About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Watch Out: Coronavirus may Survive for 30 Days on Meat in Your Fridge

by Adeline Dorcas on July 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM
Font : A-A+

Watch Out: Coronavirus may Survive for 30 Days on Meat in Your Fridge

SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, may survive on meat products kept in the refrigerator or the freezer for a month, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

Can Coronavirus Live in the Fridge?

The research was conducted using chicken, beef, pork and salmon, and surrogate viruses with spikes similar to those on SARS-CoV-2, as surrogates, said first author Emily S. Bailey, Ph.D. The investigators stored the products at both refrigeration (4oC, or 39.2oF) and freezer temperatures (-20oC, or -4oF).

How Long Does the Coronavirus Survive in Air?

How Long Does the Coronavirus Survive in Air?


Novel coronavirus can survive in the air for hours in fine particles known as aerosols and may spread quickly like SARS, reports a new study.
Advertisement


"Although you might not store meat in the fridge for 30 days, you might store it in the freezer for that long," said Bailey. "We even found that the viruses could be cultured after [being frozen for] that length of time." Bailey is assistant professor, Department of Public Health, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Campbell University, Buies Creek, N.C.

The investigators undertook this research after learning that COVID-19 outbreaks were occurring in Southeast Asia absent prior community transmission. Reports from those communities "suggested that packaged meat products, produced in areas where SARS-CoV-2 was circulating, could have been the source of the virus," said Bailey. "Our goal was to investigate whether or not similar viruses could survive in this environment."
Three Mutations Work Along to Trigger New SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Three Mutations Work Along to Trigger New SARS-CoV-2 Variants


New versions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were found to carry the same set of three mutations, as per the findings of a new study.
Advertisement

The research is important because SARS-CoV-2 can replicate within the gut, as well as in the respiratory tract, said Bailey.

In the study, the investigators used 1 RNA virus with a lipid envelop, and 2 animal coronaviruses, murine hepatitis virus, and transmissible gastroenteritis virus as surrogates.

All 3 viruses have previously been used as surrogates for SARS-CoV-2, generally with greater reductions in their numbers observed at refrigeration than at freezing temperatures. The reduction in numbers also varied according to the food item used.

"Continued efforts are needed to prevent contamination of foods and food processing surfaces, worker hands and food processing utensils such as knives," the investigators wrote. Additionally, "the lack of, or inadequate disinfection of these foods prior to packaging needs to be addressed."

Source: Eurekalert
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?

How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?


Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution and give rise to the generation of new variants.
Advertisement

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase


Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Middle East Respiratory SyndromeMiddle East Respiratory Syndrome
PhimosisPhimosis
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Phimosis Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Healthy Living Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Post-Nasal Drip Selfie Addiction Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Sanatogen The Essence of Yoga Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug Side Effects Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close