Can Phytochemical in Broccoli Kill Antibiotic-Resistant Pathogens?

by Adeline Dorcas on July 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM
Phytochemical found in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli can help ward off antibiotic-resistant pathogens, reports a new study.

Antibiotic resistant bacterial pathogens are increasingly playing a role in rising illness and preventing wound healing, especially in hospitals. While more and more pathogens have developed biofilms that protect them from being eradicated by antibiotics, fewer classes of antibiotics are being developed.

How Phytonutrients Work in the Body

How Phytonutrients Work in the Body


Phytonutrients empower you with stronger immunity, glowing skin, cardiovascular health and ward off cancer. Learn more about its multitude of health benefits.
Phytochemical in Broccoli may Fend Off Antibiotic-resistant Pathogens: Here's How

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev decided to go in a different direction and investigated a phytochemical derived from cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli that breaks down the biofilm.

The phytochemical 3,3'-diindolylmethane (DIM) successfully broke down the biofilms protecting two different pathogens including Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa- enabling their eradication 65% and 70% of the time, respectively. Combined with antibiotics, that number jumped to 94%.
Wearable Invention for Treating Antibiotic-resistant Infections

Wearable Invention for Treating Antibiotic-resistant Infections


Novel wearable, portable invention which offers antibiotic-resistant treatment for people at home is invented by researchers at Purdue University.
Prof. Ariel Kushmaro, Dr. Karina Golberg and his team together with Prof. Robert Marks, all of them members of the Avram and Stella Goldstein-Goren Department of Biotechnology Engineering at BGU chronicled their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Pharmaceutics recently.

Additionally, when they introduced DIM into an infected wound, it sped up the healing process significantly, the team found.

"Our findings show promise for other avenues of research in addition to known classes of antibiotics," says Prof. Kushmaro.

Further development and commercialization of the technology is currently being done at the startup company LifeMatters.

Additional researchers from Prof. Kushmaro's lab included: Bat-el Kagan, Sigalit Barzanizan, Dr. Karin Yaniv and Dr. Esti Kramarsky-Winter. They collaborated with researchers from Near East University and Girne American University in Cyprus.

The research was supported by the National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev and Israel's Ministry of Science and Technology.

Prof. Kushmaro is also a member of the Goldman Sonnenfeldt School of Sustainability and Climate Change, and the Ilse Katz Center for Nanoscale Science and Technology.

Source: Eurekalert
Watch Out: Your Washing Machine may Spread Antibiotic-resistant Bacteria

Watch Out: Your Washing Machine may Spread Antibiotic-resistant Bacteria


Can bacteria survive in the washing machine? Yes, a wide range of deadly antibiotic-resistant bacteria might be hiding in your washing machine, reveals a new study.
Veggies Carry Superbugs That Can Harm Human Gut

Veggies Carry Superbugs That Can Harm Human Gut


Not just animal meat, even plant-based foods can transmit antibiotic-resistant bacteria to your gut microbiome, finds a new study.
