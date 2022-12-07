How to Increase Antioxidants in Breast Milk?

Advertisement

Transmission of phenolic compounds

The conclusions support the fact thatThe study is led by the experts Maria J. Rodríguez-Lagunas and Anna Vallverdú-Queralt and it is part of a program of Internal Research Promotion (FRI) among young researchers of INSA-UB. This competitive call, aimed at boosting the collaboration between different research groups of this institute, aims to promote the development of original and innovative research projects and it wants to promote young researchers to become project principal researchers.since it contains essential nutrients and bioactive factors (hormones, antibodies, microorganisms, stem cells, etc.). Moreover, it provides many short- and long-term benefits to the mother and the infant, and regarding the latter, it reduces the incidence of infections and the risk of suffering from metabolic diseases in the future.EVOO represents the main source of fat in the Mediterranean diet, but to date, the fact that the phenolic compounds of this product can be a compound in breast milk and be available in infants was still unknown.As part of this preclinical study, the team discovered this fact after the analysis to assess qualitatively and quantitatively the levels of phenolic compounds and their derivates in biological samples in the pregnant animal and the offspring after six weeks of a daily intake of EVOO.The results of the research showed that. Furthermore, they detected many phenolic compounds and derivates in breast milk. Surprisingly, it is noteworthy that some of the phenolic compounds and their metabolites were detected in higher concentrations in the offspring plasma than in the mothers' plasma."To date, several studies had described that the composition of breast milk can be affected by biological and environmental factors to which the mother is exposed, such as the mother's diet. Therefore, the nutritional interventions during pregnancy and the breastfeeding period can have an impact on the quality of breast milk, and consequently, on the infant's health. Therefore, our findings shed light on the importance of the mother's diet during pregnancy and lactation, and they provide the base for future studies on the impact of phenolic compounds on the mother's and the infant's health", conclude the authors of the study.Source: Eurekalert