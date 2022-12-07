About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Increase Antioxidants in Breast Milk?

by Hannah Joy on July 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM
Font : A-A+

How to Increase Antioxidants in Breast Milk?

Consumption of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) can increase the level of phenolic compounds in breast milk and in offspring, reveals a new study.

This has been stated in a study carried out by a team of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences of the University of Barcelona (UB), the Institute for Research on Nutrition and Food Safety (INSA-UB) and the Physiopathology of Obesity and Nutrition Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBEROBN).

Caring for a Premature Baby

Caring for a Premature Baby


A baby born at 37 weeks or earlier is termed premature or "preemie." The premature baby requires special care and attention in an NICU as well as at home.
Advertisement


The results of the article, conducted on rats as study models, have been published in the journal Food Chemistry.

The conclusions support the fact that diets enriched with EVOO can modify or even increase the content of these bioactive compounds in breast milk with potential benefits for the infant's health.
Breast Feeding

Breast Feeding


Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the directions of breast feeding
Advertisement

The study is led by the experts Maria J. Rodríguez-Lagunas and Anna Vallverdú-Queralt and it is part of a program of Internal Research Promotion (FRI) among young researchers of INSA-UB. This competitive call, aimed at boosting the collaboration between different research groups of this institute, aims to promote the development of original and innovative research projects and it wants to promote young researchers to become project principal researchers.

Transmission of phenolic compounds

Breast milk is the best nutrition source for infants since it contains essential nutrients and bioactive factors (hormones, antibodies, microorganisms, stem cells, etc.). Moreover, it provides many short- and long-term benefits to the mother and the infant, and regarding the latter, it reduces the incidence of infections and the risk of suffering from metabolic diseases in the future.

EVOO represents the main source of fat in the Mediterranean diet, but to date, the fact that the phenolic compounds of this product can be a compound in breast milk and be available in infants was still unknown.

As part of this preclinical study, the team discovered this fact after the analysis to assess qualitatively and quantitatively the levels of phenolic compounds and their derivates in biological samples in the pregnant animal and the offspring after six weeks of a daily intake of EVOO.

The results of the research showed that the phenolic compounds coming from the diet —specifically those from EVOO— reach the systemic circulation of mothers. Furthermore, they detected many phenolic compounds and derivates in breast milk. Surprisingly, it is noteworthy that some of the phenolic compounds and their metabolites were detected in higher concentrations in the offspring plasma than in the mothers' plasma.

"To date, several studies had described that the composition of breast milk can be affected by biological and environmental factors to which the mother is exposed, such as the mother's diet. Therefore, the nutritional interventions during pregnancy and the breastfeeding period can have an impact on the quality of breast milk, and consequently, on the infant's health. Therefore, our findings shed light on the importance of the mother's diet during pregnancy and lactation, and they provide the base for future studies on the impact of phenolic compounds on the mother's and the infant's health", conclude the authors of the study.



Source: Eurekalert
Importance of BreastFeeding

Importance of BreastFeeding


From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.
Advertisement

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding


If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
View all
Recommended Reading
Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine FacialsAnti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials
Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful YouBerries for a Healthy and Beautiful You
Breast LumpsBreast Lumps
Breast Lumps-ScreeningBreast Lumps-Screening
Breasts - Structures and TypesBreasts - Structures and Types
Foods that Gives You Sparkling EyesFoods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes
MastitisMastitis
The Fruit in News – GuavaThe Fruit in News – Guava
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill HealthUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Mastitis Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Quiz on Antioxidants Foods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You Anti-Aging Treatment with Vinotherapy or Wine Facials The Fruit in News – Guava Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Interaction Checker Find a Hospital Post-Nasal Drip Sanatogen Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Doctor Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Accident and Trauma Care Indian Medical Journals
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close