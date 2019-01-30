medindia
Vitamin D Could Reduce Diabetes Risk: Here’s How

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 30, 2019 at 12:27 PM Diet & Nutrition News
New study highlights that vitamin D may help promote greater insulin sensitivity, thereby reducing blood sugar levels and the risk of developing diabetes. The findings of the study are published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
The benefits of vitamin D in promoting bone health are already well known. A new study out of Brazil suggests that vitamin D also may promote greater insulin sensitivity, thus lowering glucose levels and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Other recent studies have shown a clear relationship between vitamin D and glycemic control, suggesting that vitamin D increases insulin sensitivity and improves pancreatic beta-cell function. In this cross-sectional study involving 680 Brazilian women aged 35 to 74 years, the goal was to evaluate the possible association between vitamin D deficiency and increased glycemia.

Of the women interviewed, 24 (3.5%) reported using vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D supplementation was found to be negatively associated with high glucose levels. Habitual exposure to the sun also provided the same association, demonstrating that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with high blood glucose levels.

Study results appear in the article "Higher serum levels of vitamin D are associated with lower blood glucose levels."

"Although a causal relationship has not been proven, low levels of vitamin D may play a significant role in type 2 diabetes mellitus," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director. "Vitamin D supplementation may help improve blood sugar control, but intervention studies are still needed."

Source: Eurekalert

