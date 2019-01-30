medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Beware! Binge Drinking Starts a Vicious Cycle That can Change Your DNA

by Iswarya on  January 30, 2019 at 12:05 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Heavy drinking can lead to long-lasting changes in your DNA that might increase your craving for alcohol, even more, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research.
Beware! Binge Drinking Starts a Vicious Cycle That can Change Your DNA
Beware! Binge Drinking Starts a Vicious Cycle That can Change Your DNA

"We found that people who drink heavily may be changing their DNA in a way that makes them crave alcohol even more," said Distinguished Professor Dipak K. Sarkar, senior author of the study and director of the Endocrine Program in the Department of Animal Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

"This may help explain why alcoholism is such a powerful addiction, and may one day contribute to new ways to treat alcoholism or help prevent at-risk people from becoming addicted."

In 2016, more than 3 million people died from the harmful use of alcohol, according to a World Health Organization report. That is 5 percent of all global deaths. More than three-quarters of alcohol-caused deaths were among men. The harmful use of alcohol also caused 5.1 percent of the worldwide toll of disease and injuries.

Scientists at Rutgers and Yale University School of Medicine focused on two genes implicated in the control of drinking behavior: PER2, which influences the body's biological clock, and POMC, which regulates our stress-response system.

By comparing groups of moderate, binge and heavy drinkers, the researchers found that the two genes had changed in the binge and heavy drinkers through an alcohol-influenced gene modification process called methylation. The binge and heavy drinkers also showed reductions in gene expression or the rate at which these genes create proteins. These changes increased with greater alcohol intake.

Additionally, in an experiment, the drinkers viewed stress-related, neutral or alcohol-related images. They also were shown containers of beer and subsequently tasted beer, and their motivation to drink was evaluated.

The result: alcohol-fueled changes in the genes of binge and heavy drinkers were associated with a greater desire for alcohol. The findings may eventually help researchers identify biomarkers - measurable indicators such as proteins or modified genes - that could predict an individual's risk for binge or heavy drinking, said Sarkar, who works in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcohol Abuse Increases the Risk of Heart Diseases

Alcohol abuse stands as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation, heart attack, congestive heart failure.

Novel Treatment Can Tackle Alcohol Addiction

New treatment activates a receptor found in brain cells can effectively treat alcohol addiction and ease some withdrawal symptoms.

Gene Expression - Real Culprit Behind Alcohol Addiction Behaviour

A decrease in gene expression might be responsible for your preference of alcohol over alternative rewards, finds a new study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Epigenetics

In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the injury is sustained it leads to chronic diseases.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease DNA Finger Printing Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Genetic Testing of Diseases Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Epigenetics Alcohol Addiction and Women Acute Coronary Syndrome Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury 

What's New on Medindia

Facial Nerve Decompression

Calcium Rich Foods

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive