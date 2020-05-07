by Colleen Fleiss on  July 5, 2020 at 1:55 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vitamin-C Enriched Fruit Juices to Fight Coronavirus
Among the people in urban areas to increase their immunity against COVID-19, the Tripura government started free distribution of vitamin-C-enriched pineapple and lemon juice.

Launching the month-long Mukhyamantri Corona Pratirodh Abhiyan, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced one-day total lockdown in Tripura on Sunday.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 1,534 with one death. Of this, 324 are active cases. "With the return of thousands of natives from different parts of the country, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased," he said.


He urged people to give ginger and Tulsi leaves mixed hot water to their parents and aged people at homes during the lockdown.

Deb, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare Department, said the government would spend Rs 1 crore on the public immunity boosting programme, to be carried out every Saturday this month.

The scheme was implemented at 316 locations during the day by self-help groups (SHGs), municipal corporations and municipal councils. Teams of the National Urban Livelihood Mission will monitor the scheme for effective implementation.

"While the scheme will help increase people's immunity, over 300 farmers will be able to sell pineapples and lemons at reasonable prices," the Chief Minister said and added, a healthy society was must for the socio-economic development of any state.

Tripura produces 1.40 lakh tonnes of exotic and juicy varieties of pineapples -- Kew and Queen.

President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018 announced the "Queen" pineapple as Tripura's state fruit. The state has exported the vitamin-C-enriched fruits to the UAE, Bangladesh and several other countries in the last few years.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE
Vitamin C Rich Foods
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that impacts almost every aspect of your health in a good way. Here's how you include vitamin C rich foods in your diet.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Pineapple
Pineapples consumed by and large by people all over the world are a rich source of Vitamin C and have a host of other health benefits.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing
Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.
READ MORE
Bael - The Ultimate Medicinal Summer Fruit
The bael is an important aromatic medicinal tree of Indian origin. Despite the goodness it packs in itself, due to the lack of knowledge, the fruit and leaves are highly underutilized.
READ MORE
Fruitarian Diet
Fruitarian diet is composed of more than 50 percent of fruits. A variety of fruits can be included in your diet and the type of fruitarian diet varies among fruitarians.
READ MORE
Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.
READ MORE
Juices for Detoxification and Wellbeing
Freshly squeezed fruit and vegetable juices can work wonders for the body and mind. Winters are the best time to benefit from the nutrient rich fresh green, red, orange fruits and vegetables.
READ MORE
Nails - Health and Disease
Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseThe Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and HealthAcid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and WellbeingNails - Health and DiseaseFruits to Help Lower Blood PressureHealth benefits of bananasJuices for Detoxification and WellbeingBael - The Ultimate Medicinal Summer FruitFruitarian Diet