Global COVID-19 Count Reaches 1.8mm

Total number of global COVID-19 cases reaches over 10.8 million, while the deaths have touched to more than 520,000.



As of Friday morning, the total number of cases increased to 10,842,615, while the fatalities stood at to 520,785, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Brazil came in the second place with 1,496,858 infections and 61,884 deaths.





In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (660,231), and is followed by India (604,641), Peru (292,004), the UK (285,268), Chile (284,541), Spain (250,103), Italy (240,961), Mexico (238,511), Iran (232,863), Pakistan (217,809), France (203,640), Turkey (202,284), Saudi Arabia (197,608), Germany (196,370), South Africa (168,061), Bangladesh (153,277) and Canada (106,643), the CSSE figures showed.



The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,080), Italy (34,818), France (29,878), Mexico (29,189), Spain (28,368), India (17,834) and Iran (11,106).



The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,739,230 and 128,743, respectively, according to the CSSE.