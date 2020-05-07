Global COVID-19 Count Reaches 1.8mm

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,739,230 and 128,743, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 1,496,858 infections and 61,884 deaths.
In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (660,231), and is followed by India (604,641), Peru (292,004), the UK (285,268), Chile (284,541), Spain (250,103), Italy (240,961), Mexico (238,511), Iran (232,863), Pakistan (217,809), France (203,640), Turkey (202,284), Saudi Arabia (197,608), Germany (196,370), South Africa (168,061), Bangladesh (153,277) and Canada (106,643), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,080), Italy (34,818), France (29,878), Mexico (29,189), Spain (28,368), India (17,834) and Iran (11,106).
Source: IANS