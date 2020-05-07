by Colleen Fleiss on  July 5, 2020 at 1:20 AM Coronavirus News
Anti-viral Drug Remdesivir for COVID-19 Treatment
The anti-viral drug remdesivir for the treatment against coronavirus has been authorized by the European Commission.

"Today, the European Commission granted a conditional marketing authorization for the medicine remdesivir," the European Commission said in a press release, Xinhua reported.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: "Today's authorisation of a first medicine to treat Covid-19 is an important step forward in the fight against this virus... We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to secure efficient treatments or vaccine against the coronavirus."


The EU expedited the authorization, approving the drug in an exceptionally short timeframe, but not before the news that the US has already locked down a large supply of remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, in the coming months.

The US Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Monday that it had secured all of the Gilead's production for July and 90 per cent of that for August and September for US hospitals, raising concerns in Europe.

A spokesman for the European Commission told a press conference on Thursday that Brussels heard of the US move from media reports, meaning Washington didn't bother to inform its allies beforehand. The EU was in ongoing talks with Gilead Sciences to reserve a "sufficient number of doses", reporters were told.

Source: IANS

