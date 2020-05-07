‘The European Union has authorized the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment. ’

The EU expedited the authorization, approving the drug in an exceptionally short timeframe, but not before the news that the US has already locked down a large supply of remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, in the coming months.The US Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Monday that it had secured all of the Gilead's production for July and 90 per cent of that for August and September for US hospitals, raising concerns in Europe.A spokesman for the European Commission told a press conference on Thursday that Brussels heard of the US move from media reports, meaning Washington didn't bother to inform its allies beforehand. The EU was in ongoing talks with Gilead Sciences to reserve a "sufficient number of doses", reporters were told.Source: IANS