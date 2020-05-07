by Colleen Fleiss on  July 5, 2020 at 12:08 AM Sexual Health News
Erectile Dysfunction Among Indian Men
India is the impotence capital of the world. In India the conversations about Erectile dysfunction (ED) are often a taboo and left unspoken.

However, a study by Pfizer Upjohn reveals facts about the high prevalence of this lifestyle disease and how women play a crucial role in ensuring that their partners get timely and correct treatment for ED by visiting the doctor. ED is the inability to achieve/ maintain penile erection which leads to unsatisfactory sexual intercourse.

While treatment is readily and easily available, men often shy away from addressing this condition, which can lead to relationship and health problems. In light of this, the pharmaceutical company launched a survey to gauge people's knowledge of ED, its treatment and the factors that influence treatment.


53 percent of men are not even aware of ED and 42 percent of men are willing to substitute medicines prescribed by their doctor with a cheaper option or opt for what their pharmacist suggests. 35 percent of men think that stress is the major catalyst for ED.

However, the survey reiterates women are slowly finding their voice and becoming more vocal about the issues that matter to them. Interestingly as per the Pfizer Upjohn survey, 78 percent women are aware about ED, and 82 percent of women said that they would ask their partners to visit a doctor to get the right treatment instead of talking to friends or relying on home remedies. In general the survey also sheds light on the fact that 21percent of women are not sure if their partners satisfy them physically and 28 percent of women might consider separation if their partner does not take any corrective measure for ED.

96 percent of doctors agreed that partners play a significant role in the success or failure of the man's ED treatment and may influence decisions regarding treatment and even its continuation.

The survey included 1042 men and women and 307 urologists, andrologists, sexologists and consulting physicians.

Source: IANS

