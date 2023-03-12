Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Promotes Baby's Brain Health

Pregnant women who received high doses of oral vitamin B-12 supplements before giving birth, had their breast milk's B-12 levels temporarily improved. However, for lactating mothers who were supplemented with large doses of vitamin B-12, these benefits lasted longer.



Vitamin B-12 is a vital vitamin that increases micronutrients in breast milk essential for infant brain development. This study was led by Mason, Assistant Professor in the College of Public Health Dongqing Wang, and published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.



Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Fosters Baby's Brain Development

Babies and children need vitamins, including vitamin B-12, to help their brains and bodies develop and grow. Babies get B-12 from their mothers and can have low levels of B-12 if their mothers have low vitamin levels during pregnancy and breastfeeding.