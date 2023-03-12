Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Promotes Baby's Brain Health

Pregnant women who received high doses of oral vitamin B-12 supplements before giving birth, had their breast milk's B-12 levels temporarily improved. However, for lactating mothers who were supplemented with large doses of vitamin B-12, these benefits lasted longer.
Vitamin B-12 is a vital vitamin that increases micronutrients in breast milk essential for infant brain development. This study was led by Mason, Assistant Professor in the College of Public Health Dongqing Wang, and published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Fosters Baby's Brain DevelopmentBabies and children need vitamins, including vitamin B-12, to help their brains and bodies develop and grow. Babies get B-12 from their mothers and can have low levels of B-12 if their mothers have low vitamin levels during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
The vitamin B-12 levels of infants strongly depend on maternal levels. Adequacy of vitamin B-12 in breast milk is particularly important for infants during the first six months of life when breastfeeding is highly recommended. Even after the first six months of life, breast milk may continue to be a critical source of vitamin B-12 for infants.
In resource-limited settings where maternal undernutrition is pervasive, researchers sought to understand the optimal timing and dosage of B-12 supplements during pregnancy and lactation.
"Our findings underscore the importance of prenatal vitamins for short-term benefits in breast milk and postnatal vitamins for more sustained impacts on B-12 adequacy in breast milk; both prenatal and postnatal supplements support healthy growth and development in the baby."
The study also found that the effect of the prenatal vitamin B-12 supplement diminished when used together with the postnatal supplement. Likewise, the effect of the postnatal vitamin B-12 supplement diminished when used together with the prenatal supplement.
"It appears that there was a certain plateau in the effect when prenatal and postnatal supplements were used together," said Wang. "The plateau could mean that either prenatal or postnatal vitamins could correct maternal vitamin B-12 deficiency, but the plateau does not preclude the need for combined prenatal and postnatal supplements through pregnancy and breastfeeding to sustain maternal B-12 levels in populations with high levels of dietary inadequacy."
Source: Eurekalert
