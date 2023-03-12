About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Promotes Baby's Brain Health

by Hemalatha Manikandan on December 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM
Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Promotes Baby's Brain Health

Pregnant women who received high doses of oral vitamin B-12 supplements before giving birth, had their breast milk's B-12 levels temporarily improved. However, for lactating mothers who were supplemented with large doses of vitamin B-12, these benefits lasted longer.

Vitamin B-12 is a vital vitamin that increases micronutrients in breast milk essential for infant brain development. This study was led by Mason, Assistant Professor in the College of Public Health Dongqing Wang, and published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Fosters Baby's Brain Development

Babies and children need vitamins, including vitamin B-12, to help their brains and bodies develop and grow. Babies get B-12 from their mothers and can have low levels of B-12 if their mothers have low vitamin levels during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Quiz on Breastfeeding

Quiz on Breastfeeding


New moms-to-be can be skeptic about breastfeeding and related issues. Test your knowledge on the basics of breastfeeding and discover how motherhood is actually the greatest joy of all!
Advertisement


The vitamin B-12 levels of infants strongly depend on maternal levels. Adequacy of vitamin B-12 in breast milk is particularly important for infants during the first six months of life when breastfeeding is highly recommended. Even after the first six months of life, breast milk may continue to be a critical source of vitamin B-12 for infants.

Pregnant and lactating women are at exceptionally high risk for vitamin B-12 deficiency due to the increased nutritional demands as they provide the micronutrient for themselves and their babies. Many people receive the necessary B-12 the body needs from animal-source foods. However, in countries with low intake of animal-source diets, mother's and infant's deficiency in vitamin B-12 is a serious public health challenge.
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians

Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians


Vitamin B12 is found naturally in animal foods but vegetarians are at risk of its deficiency due to their vegetarian diet. Read more to know options available for vegetarians
Advertisement

In resource-limited settings where maternal undernutrition is pervasive, researchers sought to understand the optimal timing and dosage of B-12 supplements during pregnancy and lactation.

"Our findings underscore the importance of prenatal vitamins for short-term benefits in breast milk and postnatal vitamins for more sustained impacts on B-12 adequacy in breast milk; both prenatal and postnatal supplements support healthy growth and development in the baby."

The study also found that the effect of the prenatal vitamin B-12 supplement diminished when used together with the postnatal supplement. Likewise, the effect of the postnatal vitamin B-12 supplement diminished when used together with the prenatal supplement.

"It appears that there was a certain plateau in the effect when prenatal and postnatal supplements were used together," said Wang. "The plateau could mean that either prenatal or postnatal vitamins could correct maternal vitamin B-12 deficiency, but the plateau does not preclude the need for combined prenatal and postnatal supplements through pregnancy and breastfeeding to sustain maternal B-12 levels in populations with high levels of dietary inadequacy."

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin

Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin


If you feel that the persistent or regular incidences of depression have got nothing to do with what you eat, think again. The reason behind low spirits can be due to insufficient levels vitamin B12.
Advertisement

Quiz on Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Quiz on Vitamin B12 Deficiency


Thomas Addison found way back in 1849, that there were cases of anemia that did not respond to treatment with iron. A hundred years later, vitamin B12 was isolated and found to be responsible for such cases. Find out if you know how to prevent and treat vitamin B12 deficiency through this quiz.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''''required'''' nutrients. Calcium is ...
Importance of BreastFeeding

Importance of BreastFeeding

From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.
Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...
Pasteurization of Milk

Pasteurization of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology ...
Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. ...
Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain ...
Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of ...
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of ...
Vitamin Supplements

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest ...

Latest Child Health News

Group B Streptococcus Threat to Newborns

Group B Streptococcus Threat to Newborns

The presence of Streptococcus in the placenta was associated with a two- to three-fold increase in the probability of neonatal unit admission.
Can Maternal Discrimination Influence Baby's Brain Development?

Can Maternal Discrimination Influence Baby's Brain Development?

Facing discrimination and acculturating during pregnancy could not only affect the mother but also potentially harm the baby's brain health.
Respiratory Infections Spike Among Kids in China

Respiratory Infections Spike Among Kids in China

A number of pathogens are to blame for the rise in childhood acute respiratory diseases, according to Chinese health officials.
Measles Immunization Gaps in India Exposed

Measles Immunization Gaps in India Exposed

World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlight the deficiencies in disease surveillance efforts.
Gender-Specific Brain Injury Interventions for Newborns

Gender-Specific Brain Injury Interventions for Newborns

Need for gender-specific interventions in brain injuries has been highlighted by a new study due to its higher prevalence in newborn boys.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Vitamin B-12 in Breast Milk Promotes Baby's Brain Health Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests