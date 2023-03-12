2050 Forecast: 1.06 Billion Individuals to Face 'Other' Musculoskeletal Disorders

Musculoskeletal conditions affecting joints, muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons, and the spine are increasingly prevalent. Projections indicate that by 2050, the number of people living with disabilities related to these conditions could surge to as high as 1.06 billion, up from 464 million. This rise will significantly strain healthcare systems already facing considerable pressure.



Published in the latest edition of Lancet Rheumatology, the Global Burden of Disease research was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and used population, health and insurance claims data across 204 countries and territories to measure the prevalence, years of life lived with disability and population data to identify the 2050 projection.

'Other' Musculoskeletal Disorders Remain Unnoticed

"We highlight there is a substantial burden of what are categorized as 'other' musculoskeletal disorders that would otherwise go unrecognized," says joint first author Manasi Murthy Mittinty, Flinders University College of Medicine and Public Health Senior Lecturer and Harvard Medical School Advanced Global Clinical Scholar Research Fellow.