2050 Forecast: 1.06 Billion Individuals to Face 'Other' Musculoskeletal Disorders

by Colleen Fleiss on December 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM
Musculoskeletal conditions affecting joints, muscles, bones, ligaments, tendons, and the spine are increasingly prevalent. Projections indicate that by 2050, the number of people living with disabilities related to these conditions could surge to as high as 1.06 billion, up from 464 million. This rise will significantly strain healthcare systems already facing considerable pressure.

Published in the latest edition of Lancet Rheumatology, the Global Burden of Disease research was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and used population, health and insurance claims data across 204 countries and territories to measure the prevalence, years of life lived with disability and population data to identify the 2050 projection.

'Other' Musculoskeletal Disorders Remain Unnoticed

"We highlight there is a substantial burden of what are categorized as 'other' musculoskeletal disorders that would otherwise go unrecognized," says joint first author Manasi Murthy Mittinty, Flinders University College of Medicine and Public Health Senior Lecturer and Harvard Medical School Advanced Global Clinical Scholar Research Fellow.

"The research team has identified that musculoskeletal disorders of the types studied in this research, which excludes osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, low back pain and neck pain, are a large and growing source of disability in the world that requires public policy consideration," she says.

"We based our forecast on population projections and ageing demographics, indicating that not only are the number of people worldwide living with other musculoskeletal conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus and spondylopathies increasing but so will be their healthcare needs in 2050 and beyond."
The research team identified:
  • 'Other' musculoskeletal disorders are a heterogeneous group of musculoskeletal conditions not captured elsewhere in disease-specific categories and are often overlooked in policy for musculoskeletal health;
  • 'Other' musculoskeletal disorders in 2020 ranked as the sixth-largest cause of years lived with disability (YLDs), 19th-largest cause of DALYs (Disability Adjusted Life years (DALYs);
  • Large YLD burden, despite all uncertainty, suggests high demand for therapeutic and rehabilitative services and is supported by insurance claims data indicating large number of health service visits.
    • "A factor which may add to the projection of course is the emergence of post-COVID-19 implications where a growing cohort of related conditions characterized by musculoskeletal symptoms and loss of mobility are recognised, adding further pressure on health systems and communities."

    Co-lead author with Dr Mittinty is Dr Tiffany Gill, from the University of Adelaide Medical School.

    Source: Eurekalert
