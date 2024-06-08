Vigorous Exercise Once a Week Lowers Risk of Cognitive Decline in Hypertensive Patients

People with high blood pressure are known to have a higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia. However, a new study offers encouraging news: engaging in vigorous physical activity just once a week may significantly lower this risk (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Effect of vigorous-intensity physical activity on incident cognitive impairment in high-risk hypertension
Go to source).
The Link Between Blood Pressure and CognitionThe research, led by Wake Forest University School of Medicine, builds on the findings of the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT). This landmark study showed that intensive blood pressure management in older adults reduced cardiovascular disease and the risk of death.
Following SPRINT's success, the SPRINT MIND trial specifically investigated the impact of blood pressure control on cognitive function. The results, published in 2019, revealed that intensive blood pressure control significantly reduced the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, a potential precursor to dementia.
Vigorous Exercise and Reduced Cognitive DeclineIn a recent secondary analysis of SPRINT MIND data, researchers examined how self-reported vigorous physical activity (at least once a week) affected the risk of cognitive decline. The analysis revealed that participants who engaged in regular vigorous exercise had lower rates of both mild cognitive impairment and dementia.
The study also found that nearly 60% of participants reported engaging in vigorous activity at least weekly, even among those aged 75 and over. This suggests a growing awareness of the importance of exercise in older adults, with some even opting for higher intensity workouts.
Protective Effect More Pronounced in Younger Age GroupWhile the study highlights the potential benefits of vigorous exercise, the researchers observed a stronger protective effect in participants under 75 years old.
The study authors emphasize the need for additional research to solidify the findings. Future studies could incorporate device-based physical activity tracking for more accurate data collection and explore the impact of exercise in more diverse populations.
This new research offers promising evidence that regular vigorous exercise can play a crucial role in protecting cognitive function in high-risk patients with hypertension. As research continues, we may gain a clearer understanding of the optimal exercise strategies for promoting brain health throughout life.
