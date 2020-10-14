Minimal Physical Activity Boosts Health

‘Simply standing up or walking around can provide positive health benefits.’

The research team observed activity levels of nearly 6,000 American women, ages 63 to 97, in partnership with the Women's Health Initiative. The research was led by Andrea LaCroix, PhD, chief of epidemiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine. The participants wore a research-grade accelerometer to measure how much time they spent standing, sitting, or moving for seven days.The positive effects of standing were even more vital when participants were standing and moving around at the same time.said first author Purva Jain, a doctoral candidate and research fellow.Standing was most useful for older adults who cannot participate in vigorous physical activities but still follow a healthy aging lifestyle safely just by replacing sitting with standing up more.said senior author Andrea LaCroix, PhD,In the second study, researchers used physical activity data collected as part of a survey of farmers in rural Malawi, whose lives are minimally affected by technology, and compared it to Americans' lifestyles. The findings of the study are published inThe team investigated the potential impact of technology-dominated lifestyles on sedentary time and physical activity. The farmers were recruited from Zomba and Ntcheu districts in Malawi, a country in Southeast Africa. Nearly all of the sampled farmers lacked electricity at home and did not own motorized vehicles.The findings revealed substantially increased levels of activity amongst the Malawi population versus participants in the United States.compared to Malawians.said first author Michael Pratt, MD, director of the Institute for Public Health at UC San Diego.To quantify the difference in physical activity levels in the two samples with contrasting lifestyles, the team asked 414 farmers in Malawi, ages 15 to 85, to wear an accelerometer every day for seven days. The data were then compared to a sample of 3,258 Americans in the same age range measured in previous studies for the same amount of time.In Malawi adults, the MVPA and light activity levels were higher and sedentary time was lower than those observed in the United States' sample.The Malawian farmers met current physical activity guidelines 94% of the time, compared to only 55% of the United States sample.said James Sallis, PhD, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Family Medicine and Public Health at UC San Diego School of Medicine.Source: Medindia