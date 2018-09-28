Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Appeals for Cleanliness

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu urged people to embrace 'swakchhata' (cleanliness) of the body and mind.

"There is a need to remain clean in mind and body. If the body remains clean, then no disease will take place. If the mind is clean, there will be no jealousy. And if wealth is clean, one can sleep peacefully," he said at an event here.The Vice President commended the Jharkhand government's commitment for a clean India.He also took part in a cleanliness programme in Lalkhatanga village of Ranchi which was also attended by Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Governor Draupadi Murmu.Naidu said that the cleanliness agenda could not be achieved by government efforts alone, but it needed the participation of all people.He appreciated women groups for spreading the message of the cleanliness campaign in the state.On this occasion, five districts in Jharkhand were declared open defecation free.The Chief Minister said that by 2022, every house in the state would be provided drinking water through pipelines.Source: IANS