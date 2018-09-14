Clean India: 90 Percent of Indians Have Toilet Facility at Their Homes Now

Font : A- A+



India is striving to make the country free of open defecation. Around 90 percent of Indians have a toilet facility at their homes under the Swachh Bharat Mission which aims to create a 'Clean India.'

Clean India: 90 Percent of Indians Have Toilet Facility at Their Homes Now



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 90 percent of Indians have toilet facility at their homes now as his government had got 8.3 crore toilets constructed since 2014 to make the country free of open defecation.



‘Salute to all those working towards a Swachh Bharat. India is on the way to achieve open defecation free status as 90 percent of Indians have a toilet facility at their homes now. Let us join together and create a ‘Clean India.’’ "Today, 90 percent Indians have toilet facility, which was only 40 percent before 2014. Over 4.15 lakh villages, 430 districts, 2,800 towns, 19 states, and Union Territories have been declared open defecation-free," the Prime Minister said through a video posted on his Twitter account.



The Modi government came to power in May 2014 and constructed the toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission.



He said the World Health Organisation had expressed the possibility of saving lives of three lakh Indian children by the use of toilets.



Modi called upon the countrymen to come together at 9.30 a.m. on September 15 to mark the commencement of the "Swachhata Hi Seva Movement." The campaign will continue till October 2.



"On October 2, we mark the start of Gandhiji's 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes four years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a 'Clean India.' The 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!



"I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission after which cleanliness activities will begin. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!" he said.



Source: IANS Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 90 percent of Indians have toilet facility at their homes now as his government had got 8.3 crore toilets constructed since 2014 to make the country free of open defecation."Today, 90 percent Indians have toilet facility, which was only 40 percent before 2014. Over 4.15 lakh villages, 430 districts, 2,800 towns, 19 states, and Union Territories have been declared open defecation-free," the Prime Minister said through a video posted on his Twitter account.The Modi government came to power in May 2014 and constructed the toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission.He said the World Health Organisation had expressed the possibility of saving lives of three lakh Indian children by the use of toilets.Modi called upon the countrymen to come together at 9.30 a.m. on September 15 to mark the commencement of the "Swachhata Hi Seva Movement." The campaign will continue till October 2."On October 2, we mark the start of Gandhiji's 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes four years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a 'Clean India.' The 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!"I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission after which cleanliness activities will begin. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!" he said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement