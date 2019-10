UP Man Found with Rare Condition with All His Organs on the Wrong Side

Font : A- A+



Jamaluddin, a resident of Padrauna in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, learns that all his organs are placed on the wrong side on recent doctor visit.



His heart is on the right side while his liver and gall bladder are on the left.

UP Man Found with Rare Condition with All His Organs on the Wrong Side



The matter came to light recently when Jamaluddin complained of stomach ache and was taken to a doctor in Gorakhpur. The doctor was shocked to see the x-ray and ultrasound reports of Jamaluddin.



‘Situs Inversus is a rare congenital condition in which the body's major organs are reversed or mirrored from their normal positions. ’ Show Full Article





Jamaluddin is now on the road to recovery.



Dr. Dixit said the first such case of all the organs on the wrong side of the body had come to light in 1643. The treatment of such persons is difficult, especially when surgery is required.



Source: IANS Dr. Shashikant Dixit, who is a bariatric laparoscopic surgeon, said, "We found stones in his gall bladder. But it is extremely difficult to take out the stones if the gall bladder is located on the left side. We had to take the help of three-dimensional laparoscopic machines to perform the surgery."Jamaluddin is now on the road to recovery.Dr. Dixit said the first such case of all the organs on the wrong side of the body had come to light in 1643. The treatment of such persons is difficult, especially when surgery is required.Source: IANS The matter came to light recently when Jamaluddin complained of stomach ache and was taken to a doctor in Gorakhpur. The doctor was shocked to see the x-ray and ultrasound reports of Jamaluddin.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

by Iswarya on October 4, 2019 at 10:23 AM Indian Health News