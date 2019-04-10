Rare Surgery Held on Four-Month-Old to Remove Kidney Stones

The baby was brought to Niloufer Hospital as he was not passing urine and diagnosed with kidney stones. Doctors at Niloufer referred the case to Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital, a healthcare institution that specializes in kidney care and has the expertise in performing Retrograde Intra Renal Surgery (RIRS).According to Dr. V Chandra Mohan, Managing Director, Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital, who led the team of doctors to perform the procedure, such type of surgery is rare. Few centers from China and the US have done the procedure on children. "But for the first time in the world, we performed RIRS on both the kidneys simultaneously for four-month-old baby," he said.RIRS is an endoscopic surgery that allows reaching the kidney from the ureter. A flexible ureteroscope is used for these kinds of procedures. Through this device, a laser fiber (Holmium laser) is used to treat the stones, following which the small fragments are removed with a basket.The same RIRS surgery is done in this baby boy on both sides of the kidney in a span of just one hour, removing all six stones, three stones from each side, he said.As in performing this procedure, no cuts are made or stitches used, no bleeding was found, and the baby was discharged in a few days after the procedure.Dr. Chandra Mohan was supported by radiologist Dr. P Roopa, urologist Dr. Ramakrishna, anesthetist Dr. Pavan, and pediatrician Dr. Ajay to perform the procedure successfully.He said Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital is committed to monitoring the baby through the lifetime to ensure there is no recurrence of the condition.Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital is a 150-bed super specialty hospital suitable for kidney transplantation.Source: IANS