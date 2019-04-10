medindia

Rare Surgery Held on Four-Month-Old to Remove Kidney Stones

by Iswarya on  October 4, 2019 at 10:57 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In a rare surgery, doctors at Hyderabad hospital remove kidney stones from a four-month-old baby boy who is said to be the world's youngest patient to undergo such a procedure.
Rare Surgery Held on Four-Month-Old to Remove Kidney Stones
Rare Surgery Held on Four-Month-Old to Remove Kidney Stones

While kidney stone disease is common in India due to dehydration, malnutrition, usage of excessive salt, excessive intake of non-vegetarian food, the ailment is not common among children. Finding it in new-born babies is a rarity, said doctors on Thursday.

Show Full Article


The baby was brought to Niloufer Hospital as he was not passing urine and diagnosed with kidney stones. Doctors at Niloufer referred the case to Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital, a healthcare institution that specializes in kidney care and has the expertise in performing Retrograde Intra Renal Surgery (RIRS).

According to Dr. V Chandra Mohan, Managing Director, Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital, who led the team of doctors to perform the procedure, such type of surgery is rare. Few centers from China and the US have done the procedure on children. "But for the first time in the world, we performed RIRS on both the kidneys simultaneously for four-month-old baby," he said.

RIRS is an endoscopic surgery that allows reaching the kidney from the ureter. A flexible ureteroscope is used for these kinds of procedures. Through this device, a laser fiber (Holmium laser) is used to treat the stones, following which the small fragments are removed with a basket.

The same RIRS surgery is done in this baby boy on both sides of the kidney in a span of just one hour, removing all six stones, three stones from each side, he said.

As in performing this procedure, no cuts are made or stitches used, no bleeding was found, and the baby was discharged in a few days after the procedure.

Dr. Chandra Mohan was supported by radiologist Dr. P Roopa, urologist Dr. Ramakrishna, anesthetist Dr. Pavan, and pediatrician Dr. Ajay to perform the procedure successfully.

He said Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital is committed to monitoring the baby through the lifetime to ensure there is no recurrence of the condition.

Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital is a 150-bed super specialty hospital suitable for kidney transplantation.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Tests for Kidney Stones

Kidney stones are diagnosed using radiological tests like plain x-ray KUB, CT scan, ultrasound and intravenous pyelography, blood tests and urine tests.

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

Drugs for Kidney Stones

Drugs for kidney stones are used to treat the symptoms of the condition and to prevent new stones from forming.

Kidney Stones

A kidney stone is a solid mass made up of tiny crystals and may appear in any area of the urinary system.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Prevention of Kidney Disease

Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisKidney BiopsyPrevention of Kidney Disease

What's New on Medindia

Food Insecurity Linked to Higher Risk of Asthma, Diabetes and Hypertension

Prostate Specific Antigen

Chair Yoga Reduces Risk of Falls in Older Adults
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive