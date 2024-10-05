Untapped Potential of Sound in Magic Tricks

Magic tricks typically rely on visual illusions, but a recent study explores why sound-based magic is rare and how it can be made accessible to those who are blind, as published in the Cell Press journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Magic for the blind: Are auditory tricks impossible?
Go to source). "Given that magic is about the conflict between perceptual processes and our beliefs, we should be able to experience magic in other senses, but it turned out to be difficult," says corresponding author Gustav Kuhn (@GustavKuhn), an Associate Professor in Psychology at the University of Plymouth.
‘ Did You Know?"If you're born blind, you'll likely never have experienced a magic trick. Why is that? Can we create tricks that could be enjoyed and experienced by people with blindness?"
Approximately 39 million people worldwide are blind, with 285 million having some form of visual impairment. #magic #sound #blindness ’
Approximately 39 million people worldwide are blind, with 285 million having some form of visual impairment. #magic #sound #blindness ’
Why Magic Tricks Rely on Visuals?Only a handful of tricks involve other senses, like touch, and virtually none focus solely on auditory perception. But auditory illusions are everywhere. Stereo sound manipulates audio timing between the ears, creating the illusion of sound coming from different directions.
Movies use the Shepard tone, an auditory illusion that gives the impression of an endlessly rising pitch, to build unease and tension that keeps the audience on edge.
So, why are auditory magic tricks rare? The researchers argue that the reason may stem from the fundamental differences between how the brain processes visual and auditory information. Humans are visual creatures.
We tend to trust what we see more than what we hear, making us more surprised when our vision fools us.
Advertisement
Because magic relies on manipulating the perceived state of the world, this distinction between vision and sound may be at the heart of why auditory tricks are elusive.
Advertisement
Breaking Barriers in Magic"If you see a trumpet, you don't say 'I saw a perception of a trumpet,'" says Kuhn. "But if you hear a trumpet, you’re more likely to say, 'I heard the sound of a trumpet.' This is the kind of difference we don't think about."
Another possibility is that magicians simply never considered creating auditory tricks, though the team believes it’s unlikely given the creativity and history of the craft.
Still, to find out, the team launched a competition challenging magicians to conjure tricks using only sound, with results expected in November 2024.
"Magic should not rely on vision alone, and yet it's nearly impossible to perform a trick that does not involve our visual perception," says Kuhn.
"We don’t fully understand why yet, but this is an interesting question that invites more investigation into our senses and may help make magic more inclusive."
Reference:
- Magic for the blind: Are auditory tricks impossible? - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1364661324002237?via%3Dihub)
Source-Eurekalert