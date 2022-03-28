Unhealthy Diet may Lead to Non-communicable Diseases

Advertisement

The study found that people were, etc, and were opting for foods rich in sugar and trans-fats. The most common NCDs due to consumption of unhealthy diet included hypertension, digestive diseases, and diabetes. The prevalence of NCDs in India was found to be 116 per 1000 population.ASSOCHAM has organized an Illness to Wellness webinar on 'Healthy Diet for Healthy Tomorrow' With the paramount objectives to cascade awareness and disseminates wisdom about healthy diets which can reduce risk factors and lead us to a healthier, happier, and prosperous life.said Dr. Zubeda Tumbi (PhD Nutrition), Founder, HealthWatch Nutrition, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Expertise in Weight Management & Metabolic Diseases, Certified Diabetes Educator, IBS FOD map certified in her special address. She went on to say that switching to functional foods for therapy to protect, reverse, or remove an ongoing condition can assist relieve mental, economic, and financial stress.Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council shared that issues related to our diet, weight, and physical activity are the biggest public health challenges we are facing in current times. Even though our policymakers are taking significant steps to inculcate a healthy food culture through interventions such as 'The Eat Right Movement', 'Task Force on Balanced and Healthy Diets', 'Poshan Abhiyan' among others, sustained action from all stakeholders will be critical to identify strategies for the promotion of wholesome and healthful diet across all sections of the society.Rajesh Kesari, Founder, and Director, of Total Care Control, Delhi-NCR moderated the session.A balanced diet is a means to keep yourself fit and active, according to Dr. Shabana Parveen, Group Team Leader, Clinical Nutritionist Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Department Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram. A healthy diet enhances body performance, strengthens your immune system, and protects you from diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and others.It's vital to eat a varied diet rather than relying on a single nutrient, she added.She went on to say that all nutrients are necessary for performing bodily functions effectively. She was advised to stay hydrated and active at all times.Vinita Aran, Senior Nutritionist, Wellness Coach at Apollo Clinic, Andheri (E) Founder of Diet Clinic 'Eat your way to good health' shared her insights saying that people are forgetting about traditional and seasonal foods available in India which are a great source of nutrients. She said to include whole foods and nutrient-dense in our diet for extra benefits.Source: IANS