About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Unhealthy Diet may Lead to Non-communicable Diseases

by Karishma Abhishek on March 28, 2022 at 8:40 AM
Font : A-A+

Unhealthy Diet may Lead to Non-communicable Diseases

India's largest primary healthcare survey report on the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country has been released as a part of ASSOCHAM' 'Illness to Wellness' campaign.

As part of its 'Illness to Wellness' campaign, ASSOCHAM had recently released India's largest primary healthcare survey report on the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

Advertisement


The report titled "Non-Communicable Diseases in India" covered 2,33,672 people and 673 public health offices across 21 states. It concluded that an imbalanced diet is amongst the top three causes for the high rate of NCDs in India.

The study found that people were increasingly consuming diets low in legumes, milk, omega-3 fatty acids, vegetables, fruits, calcium , etc, and were opting for foods rich in sugar and trans-fats. The most common NCDs due to consumption of unhealthy diet included hypertension, digestive diseases, and diabetes. The prevalence of NCDs in India was found to be 116 per 1000 population.
Advertisement

ASSOCHAM has organized an Illness to Wellness webinar on 'Healthy Diet for Healthy Tomorrow' With the paramount objectives to cascade awareness and disseminates wisdom about healthy diets which can reduce risk factors and lead us to a healthier, happier, and prosperous life.

"In today's times, optimum nutrition is truly medicinal," said Dr. Zubeda Tumbi (PhD Nutrition), Founder, HealthWatch Nutrition, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Expertise in Weight Management & Metabolic Diseases, Certified Diabetes Educator, IBS FOD map certified in her special address. She went on to say that switching to functional foods for therapy to protect, reverse, or remove an ongoing condition can assist relieve mental, economic, and financial stress.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council shared that issues related to our diet, weight, and physical activity are the biggest public health challenges we are facing in current times. Even though our policymakers are taking significant steps to inculcate a healthy food culture through interventions such as 'The Eat Right Movement', 'Task Force on Balanced and Healthy Diets', 'Poshan Abhiyan' among others, sustained action from all stakeholders will be critical to identify strategies for the promotion of wholesome and healthful diet across all sections of the society.

Rajesh Kesari, Founder, and Director, of Total Care Control, Delhi-NCR moderated the session.

A balanced diet is a means to keep yourself fit and active, according to Dr. Shabana Parveen, Group Team Leader, Clinical Nutritionist Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Department Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram. A healthy diet enhances body performance, strengthens your immune system, and protects you from diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and others.

Eat a variety of meals, such as whole-grain cereals, ragi, bajra, jowar, entire legumes, beans, whole pulses, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables, to get a wide range of nutrients. It's vital to eat a varied diet rather than relying on a single nutrient, she added.

She went on to say that all nutrients are necessary for performing bodily functions effectively. She was advised to stay hydrated and active at all times.

Vinita Aran, Senior Nutritionist, Wellness Coach at Apollo Clinic, Andheri (E) Founder of Diet Clinic 'Eat your way to good health' shared her insights saying that people are forgetting about traditional and seasonal foods available in India which are a great source of nutrients. She said to include whole foods and nutrient-dense in our diet for extra benefits.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Macrobiotic Diet 

Recommended Reading
High-Salt Diet Leads to Cardiometabolic Diseases: Here's How
High-Salt Diet Leads to Cardiometabolic Diseases: Here's How
About 90% of Americans consume on an average of more than 3,400 milligrams of sodium daily, while .....
Which Diet can Prevent Kidney Damage?
Which Diet can Prevent Kidney Damage?
Sulphur amino acid restriction diet and calorie restriction diet were effective in protecting ......
Does Nordic Diet Lower Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Levels?
Does Nordic Diet Lower Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Levels?
Nordic diet can still help in lowering cholesterol and blood sugar levels even if you don't lose ......
Atkins Diet
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins....
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Low Carbohydrate Diet
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate...
Macrobiotic Diet
Macrobiotic Diet
Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting well-being and longevity ...
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William sudde...
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weigh...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)