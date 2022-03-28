About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Novel Technology to Decode Whole DNA of IVF-embryo

by Karishma Abhishek on March 28, 2022 at 8:42 AM
Font : A-A+

Novel Technology to Decode Whole DNA of IVF-embryo

Whole-genome sequencing of IVF embryo can now be decoded easily as per scientists at a US-based gene analytics, published in the journal Nature Medicine.

According to MyOme, the full sequence of both parents' DNA and resulting "reconstruction" of an embryo's genome with the help of the data, could make it possible to forecast risk for common diseases including heart conditions, autoimmune diseases, cancer, that can develop later in life. The advance is currently available only for adults.

Advertisement


The MyOme team described creating such scores by first sequencing the genomes of 10 pairs of parents who had already undergone IVF and had babies.

The researchers then used data collected during the IVF process: The couples' embryos, 110 in all, had undergone limited genetic testing at that time, a sort of spot sequencing of cells, called microarray measurements.
Advertisement

Such analysis can test for an abnormal number of chromosomes, certain genetic diseases, and rearrangements of large chunks of DNA.

By combining these patchy embryo data with the more complete parental genome sequences, and applying statistical and population genomics techniques, the researchers could account for the gene shuffling that occurs during reproduction and calculate which chromosomes each parent had passed down to each embryo. In this way, they could predict much of that embryo's DNA, the report said.

The researchers collected cheek swab samples from the babies and sequenced their full genome, just as they'd done with the parents. They then compared that "true sequence" with the reconstructed genome for the embryo from which the child originated.

The comparison revealed, essentially, a match: For a 3-day-old embryo, at least 96 percent of the reconstructed genome aligned with the inherited gene variants in the corresponding baby; for a 5-day-old embryo, it was at least 98 percent, the report said.

Once the embryo genomes were reconstructed, the researchers turned to published data from large genomic studies of adults with or without common chronic diseases and the polygenic risk score models that were derived from that information. Then, they applied those models to the embryos, crunching polygenic risk scores for 12 diseases, including breast cancer, coronary artery disease, and Type 2 diabetes.

The team also experimented with combining the reconstructed embryo sequence of single genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, that are known to dramatically raise the risk of certain diseases, with an embryo's polygenic risk scores for that condition-in this case, breast cancer.

The rise of such complex genetic testing in human embryos is alarming, experts argued in a report in Nature. It is because people undergoing IVF are then offered the chance to select an embryo with a perceived low relative risk of developing such diseases.

Further, such tests could trigger the unnecessary destruction of viable embryos or induce women to undergo extra cycles of ovarian stimulation to collect more oocytes.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Genetic Testing of Diseases Epigenetics Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Clock Gene Mutation Linked to Autism Development
Clock Gene Mutation Linked to Autism Development
The disruption of a circadian clock gene is associated with the development of autism spectrum ......
Genetic Testing of Saliva Samples Identifies COVID-19: Study
Genetic Testing of Saliva Samples Identifies COVID-19: Study
The genetic testing of saliva samples identifies the COVID-19 virus more quickly than nasal swab ......
Smartphone App can Calculate Genetic Risk for Heart Attack
Smartphone App can Calculate Genetic Risk for Heart Attack
New smartphone app helps identify patients who are at high gene-based risk scores for coronary ......
DNA Finger Printing
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, id...
Epigenetics
Epigenetics
In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not incl...
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laborat...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury
Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury
Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the injur...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)