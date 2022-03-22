Which Diet can Prevent Kidney Damage?

Advertisement

The article 'A systematic analysis of diet-induced nephroprotection reveals overlapping changes in cysteine catabolism' has been published in Translational Research. The study was made possible by the Else Kröner-Fresenius Foundation.is a very common and dangerous disease, often leading to hospitalization and death.As an aging-associated disease, cases of acute kidney injury have increased rapidly in recent years. Despite the immediate danger to patients, there are currently neither therapeutic nor preventive measures. However, more and more data are available showing how nutrition and especially specific diets can help to protect organs from damaging influences such as insufficient blood flow, infections, side effects of drugs, or surgery.Still, a direct comparison of different diets in the prevention of kidney damage has not been available until now.(1) Fast Mimicking Diet (FMD), also known as mock fasting, (2) ketogenic diet, a high intake of fats and reduced intake of carbohydrates, (3) reduced intake of the branched-chain amino acids valine, leucine, and isoleucine, (4 and 5) two diets with restriction of the sulphur-containing amino acids methionine and cysteine, and (6) calorie restriction with a generally reduced intake of calories.The researchers were able to show that FMD, sulphur amino acid restriction, and calorie restriction were effective in protecting against kidney damage in animal models.A common feature of all diets is not only the already known lifespan extension in various model organisms, but also their availability in human medicine. Their preventive use in the treatment of acute kidney injury can therefore make a substantial contribution as a new therapeutic option for patients.said Professor Dr Roman-Ulrich Müller, senior physician at the Department II of Internal Medicine at University Hospital Cologne.In addition, the scientists were able to identify a possible mechanism for how the diets protect against kidney damage.Dr Felix Köhler, lead author of the study, added.To be able to apply this approach to kidney protection to the clinic, the interdisciplinary research team consisting of physicians and basic researchers has already initiated a clinical trial at University Hospital Cologne among kidney donors.Source: Eurekalert