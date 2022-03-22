About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Which Diet can Prevent Kidney Damage?

by Hannah Joy on March 22, 2022 at 5:05 PM
Font : A-A+

Which Diet can Prevent Kidney Damage?

Four out of six diets help prevent acute kidney injury in the mouse model, reveals a research team led by Professor Dr Roman-Ulrich Müller.

Furthermore, the team identified a potential mechanism protecting the organs in their interdisciplinary, translational study. This is the first step towards transferring the results from bench to bedside.

Advertisement


The research was conducted at the Department II of Internal Medicine, the CECAD Cluster of Excellence in Aging Research, and the Center for Molecular Medicine Cologne (CMMC) at the University of Cologne.

The article 'A systematic analysis of diet-induced nephroprotection reveals overlapping changes in cysteine catabolism' has been published in Translational Research. The study was made possible by the Else Kröner-Fresenius Foundation.
Advertisement

Acute kidney injury is a very common and dangerous disease, often leading to hospitalization and death.

As an aging-associated disease, cases of acute kidney injury have increased rapidly in recent years. Despite the immediate danger to patients, there are currently neither therapeutic nor preventive measures. However, more and more data are available showing how nutrition and especially specific diets can help to protect organs from damaging influences such as insufficient blood flow, infections, side effects of drugs, or surgery.

Still, a direct comparison of different diets in the prevention of kidney damage has not been available until now.

The six diets tested are: (1) Fast Mimicking Diet (FMD), also known as mock fasting, (2) ketogenic diet, a high intake of fats and reduced intake of carbohydrates, (3) reduced intake of the branched-chain amino acids valine, leucine, and isoleucine, (4 and 5) two diets with restriction of the sulphur-containing amino acids methionine and cysteine, and (6) calorie restriction with a generally reduced intake of calories.

The researchers were able to show that FMD, sulphur amino acid restriction, and calorie restriction were effective in protecting against kidney damage in animal models.

A common feature of all diets is not only the already known lifespan extension in various model organisms, but also their availability in human medicine. Their preventive use in the treatment of acute kidney injury can therefore make a substantial contribution as a new therapeutic option for patients.

"The problem of not having an effective therapeutic approach for acute kidney damage is something we encounter every day in the clinic. We are excited about the great positive effects the diets have in the animal model," said Professor Dr Roman-Ulrich Müller, senior physician at the Department II of Internal Medicine at University Hospital Cologne.

In addition, the scientists were able to identify a possible mechanism for how the diets protect against kidney damage.

"The tested approaches show overlapping changes in the oxidative and hydrogen sulphide (H2S)-dependent degradation of the amino acid cysteine, which is a possible common mechanism of organ protection and enables new pharmacological targets for the treatment of acute kidney injury," Dr Felix Köhler, lead author of the study, added.

To be able to apply this approach to kidney protection to the clinic, the interdisciplinary research team consisting of physicians and basic researchers has already initiated a clinical trial at University Hospital Cologne among kidney donors.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — 'We Decide'
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling 

Recommended Reading
Acute Renal Failure
Acute Renal Failure
Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to ......
Antioxidant Compound Could Help Prevent Acute Kidney Failure
Antioxidant Compound Could Help Prevent Acute Kidney Failure
Acute kidney failure can be treated with antioxidants. Peroxiredoxin, an antioxidant compound is ......
Nanotechnology Helps Treat Acute Kidney Injury
Nanotechnology Helps Treat Acute Kidney Injury
A novel nanotechnology approach has been used to create nanostructures that can help prevent and ......
Vitamin B3 can Help Treat Acute Kidney Injury
Vitamin B3 can Help Treat Acute Kidney Injury
New, accessible treatment was identified to reduce the risk of acute kidney injury. Nicotinamide ......
Atkins Diet
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins....
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Low Carbohydrate Diet
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate...
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William sudde...
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weigh...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)