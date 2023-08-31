About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Uneven Heartbeat After Menopause - Stress and Insomnia to Blame?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on August 31, 2023 at 8:44 PM
Uneven Heartbeat After Menopause - Stress and Insomnia to Blame?

After menopause, one in four women may develop atrial fibrillation (abnormal heart rhythms), with stressful life events and insufficient sleep being the main causes, potentially raising their risk of developing cardiovascular issues.

Too Much Stress at Work can Lead to Irregular Heart Rate

Too Much Stress at Work can Lead to Irregular Heart Rate


Work pressure can lead to irregular heart rate, otherwise known as atrial fibrillation (AF). The symptoms of AF include palpitations, weakness, fatigue, feeling light-headed, dizziness, and shortness of breath.
This study was conducted by Susan X. Zhao, a cardiologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California published in published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (1 Trusted Source
Stress and insomnia linked to irregular heart rhythm after menopause

Go to source).

Stress and Insomnia - Hidden Risk Factor for Irregular Heart Rate after Menopause

Atrial fibrillation is a condition of irregular heart beats which may lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure or other cardiovascular complications.

"In my general cardiology practice, I see many postmenopausal women with picture perfect physical health who struggle with poor sleep and negative psychological emotional feelings or experience, which we now know may put them at risk for developing atrial fibrillation," said lead study author Susan X. Zhao.
Quiz on Atrial Fibrillation

Quiz on Atrial Fibrillation


Atrial fibrillation is a condition associated with increased heart rate and irregular rhythm, which requires immediate attention. Test your knowledge on atrial fibrillation by taking this quiz.
In the study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers reviewed data from more than 83,000 questionnaires by women ages 50-79. During approximately a decade of follow-up, the study found about 25 percent or 23,954 women developed atrial fibrillation.

For each additional point on the insomnia scale, there is a 4 percent higher likelihood of developing atrial fibrillation. Similarly, for each additional point on the stressful life event scale, there is a 2 percent higher likelihood of having atrial fibrillation.

Stress and Insomnia Linked to Atrial Fibrillation

"The heart and brain connection has been long established in many conditions," Zhao said. "Atrial fibrillation is a disease of the electrical conduction system and is prone to hormonal changes stemming from stress and poor sleep. These common pathways likely underpin the association between stress and insomnia with atrial fibrillation."

Researchers noted that stressful life events, poor sleep and feelings, such as depression, anxiety or feeling overwhelmed by one's circumstances, are often interrelated. It's difficult to know whether these factors accumulate gradually over the years to increase the risk of atrial fibrillation as women age.

Chronic stress has not been consistently associated with atrial fibrillation, and the researchers note that a limitation of their study is that it relied on patient questionnaires utilised at the start of the study", the researchers said.

Stressful life events, however, though significant and traumatic, may not be long lasting, Zhao noted. Further research is needed to confirm these associations and evaluate whether customised stress-relieving interventions may modify atrial fibrillation risk.

Reference :
  1. Stress and insomnia linked to irregular heart rhythm after menopause- ( https://www.heart.org/en/news/2023/08/30/stress-and-insomnia-linked-to-irregular-heart-rhythm-after-menopause)

Source: IANS
Insomnia & Sleep disturbances Increases the Risk of Rhythm Disorder of the heart called Atrial Fibrillation.

Insomnia & Sleep disturbances Increases the Risk of Rhythm Disorder of the heart called Atrial Fibrillation.


A new study shows that sleep disturbances, including insomnia, can increase the risk for atrial fibrillation by almost 29%, stressing the need for a good night's sleep.
Does Early Menopause Increase Heart Problems?

Does Early Menopause Increase Heart Problems?


Heart failure risk increases as the age of menopause decreases. However, improving lifestyle habits can help reduce the risk.
