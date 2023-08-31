Uneven Heartbeat After Menopause - Stress and Insomnia to Blame?

After menopause, one in four women may develop atrial fibrillation (abnormal heart rhythms), with stressful life events and insufficient sleep being the main causes, potentially raising their risk of developing cardiovascular issues.
‘In addition to age, genetic and other heart-health related risk factors, psychosocial factors are the missing piece to the puzzle of the genesis of atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) . #hearthealth #stress #bettersleep’
This study was conducted by Susan X. Zhao, a cardiologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California published in published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Stress and insomnia linked to irregular heart rhythm after menopause
Go to source).
Stress and Insomnia - Hidden Risk Factor for Irregular Heart Rate after MenopauseAtrial fibrillation is a condition of irregular heart beats which may lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure or other cardiovascular complications.
"In my general cardiology practice, I see many postmenopausal women with picture perfect physical health who struggle with poor sleep and negative psychological emotional feelings or experience, which we now know may put them at risk for developing atrial fibrillation," said lead study author Susan X. Zhao.
In the study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers reviewed data from more than 83,000 questionnaires by women ages 50-79. During approximately a decade of follow-up, the study found about 25 percent or 23,954 women developed atrial fibrillation.
For each additional point on the insomnia scale, there is a 4 percent higher likelihood of developing atrial fibrillation. Similarly, for each additional point on the stressful life event scale, there is a 2 percent higher likelihood of having atrial fibrillation.
Researchers noted that stressful life events, poor sleep and feelings, such as depression, anxiety or feeling overwhelmed by one's circumstances, are often interrelated. It's difficult to know whether these factors accumulate gradually over the years to increase the risk of atrial fibrillation as women age.
Chronic stress has not been consistently associated with atrial fibrillation, and the researchers note that a limitation of their study is that it relied on patient questionnaires utilised at the start of the study", the researchers said.
Stressful life events, however, though significant and traumatic, may not be long lasting, Zhao noted. Further research is needed to confirm these associations and evaluate whether customised stress-relieving interventions may modify atrial fibrillation risk.
Reference :
- Stress and insomnia linked to irregular heart rhythm after menopause- ( https://www.heart.org/en/news/2023/08/30/stress-and-insomnia-linked-to-irregular-heart-rhythm-after-menopause)
