medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Understanding How We Perceive Colour

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 16, 2018 at 7:53 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The colours we perceive when we view natural images are due to colour information at every local patch of an image, rather than how colours interact when they transition from one point to another, suggests a new study from University of London.
Understanding How We Perceive Colour
Understanding How We Perceive Colour

The finding supports the role that colour processing cells in the brain play when interpreting colour, as previous it has been suggested that an effect called colour 'filling-in' - in which the brain takes information at the edge between two colours and uses it to compute what the neighbouring colours should be - influenced how we perceive colours in natural images.

Instead, the researchers found that this 'filling-in' effect only makes a small contribution to how colourful an images appears, as when natural images were restricted to such 'edge transitions' they did not appear to be very colourful.

To investigate the effect, the researchers carefully filtered natural images to remove the colour differences except at the edges. When they carried out this process they found that the edge information was not sufficient to carry the colour perception in the regions where the colour had been removed.

As a result, the researchers conclude that while a weak 'filling-in' effect occurs, it only accounts for around 5%, and therefore cannot account for the rich colours we see in the natural world.

This finding is significant, as it provides evidence to support the vital role that colour processing cells in the cortex play in colour perception. Crucially, these cells are not sensitive to edges and only to the colours themselves present in such colour fields. It was also seen that purely chromatic images with maximally graded ('edgeless') transitions look fully colourful.

This also has important practical implications as it shows that you cannot effectively compress image information to only the edge colour information. The study is published in the journal i-Perception.

Professor Christopher Tyler, lead author of the study, said:

"While the mechanisms through which we perceive colour when viewing natural images has been debated for a long time, our new study highlights the important role of colour processing cells. As instead of the transitions between colours influencing the colours seen through 'filling-in', we instead found that the individual colours seen at each local point determine what we see."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Few Tips to Make Herbal Holi Colours

Few Tips to Make Herbal Holi Colours

Ishika Taneja, Executive Director of Bharti Taneja's ALPS Group, shares some tips to make herbal colours that you can play with during Holi.

Always Opt for your Hair Colour Smartly

Always Opt for your Hair Colour Smartly

Synthetic hair colours contain chemicals that dry and whiten the hair, but herbal colours give your hair natural look and shine.

Lip Colour can be the Perfect Channel to Express Your Mood

Lip Colour can be the Perfect Channel to Express Your Mood

Today's modern woman understands completely what a vibrant bold mouth is all about and what it does to elevate her mood, amplify desire and leave a lasting impression.

Pick the Right Lip Colour This Festive Season To Glam Yourself Up

Pick the Right Lip Colour This Festive Season To Glam Yourself Up

Gunjan Gaur, Make-up Expert and Executive Director of ALPS Cosmetic Clinic, has listed some of the hottest shades of lipsticks to change your look.

Colors and Moods

Colors and Moods

Study of the psychology of color, technically termed as chromology delves into the influence of colors on the relationship between body and mind.

More News on:

Colors and Moods 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic hygroma is a lymphatic malformation, a birth defect characterized by fluid filled sacs ...

 Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...