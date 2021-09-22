UK Begins Multi-Variant Covid Booster Vaccine Trial

Advertisement

The phase one trial of the vaccine is taking place at the National Institute for Health Research Manchester Clinical Research Facility at Manchester Royal Infirmary.A spokesman for the University of Manchester said data evaluating the vaccine is expected in the first quarter of 2022, with results from the pre-clinical studies published later in the year."We now know the immune response to first generation vaccines can wane, particularly in older people. Coupled with the prevalence of emerging variants, there is a clear need for continued vigilance to keep Covid-19 at bay," said Andrew Ustianowski, clinical lead for the vaccine research program."We think GRT-R910 as a booster vaccination will elicit strong, durable, and broad immune responses, which are likely to be critical in maintaining protection of this vulnerable elderly population who are particularly at risk of hospitalisation and death," Ustianowski added.More than 89 percent of people aged 16 and over in the UK have had their first dose of Covid vaccine and more than 81 percent fully inoculated against the virus, the latest figures showed.Source: IANS