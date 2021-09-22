Riskier Symptoms After Vaccination Against COVID-19

Advertisement

Some of the most common symptoms experienced by the majority of vaccinated people includenausea, headache, tiredness, muscle aches, fever, and, in some cases, chills.However, there are some symptoms in some people that cannot be treated with a lighter vein.The common side effects of vaccination may affect the mundane activities of people in someways, but they gradually disappear. The main side effects, like blood clots, as they are witnessed in some cases, after a jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine, can be riskier and sometimes life-threatening too.A viral infection in the heart that weakens its function is termed cardiac myocarditis. This infection was reported in some teenage boys after they had a shot of the Pfizer vaccine. However, this vaccine, which is based on mRNA technology, is not yet approved in India.According to theThe vaccine drive against COVID-19 is active in this part of the world, like never before.Under these circumstances, it is also important to keep up with the precautionary measures, as the central ministry reports suggest.Be on the lookout if you notice these symptoms in family members or if you experience them yourself shortly after vaccination.1. Difficulty in breathing2. Pain in the chest3. Vomiting sensation4. Pain in the abdomen5. Eye pain, or blurred vision6. Unusual swelling in the feet and the arms7. Unusual pain in the limbs8. Weakness felt in the body parts9. Incessant headachesMeanwhile,we shall acknowledge that the Government of India, has succeeded in administering more than 79 crore doses of vaccines against COVID-19. The Indian government recognizes the incredible achievement of a single-day immunization program that reached over 2 crore people on September 18, 2021.It is discovered to be equivalent to or more than the population of countries such as Australia and New Zealand.Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated all of those involved in the process, by saying "every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers.""Countless individuals and organisations have immersed themselves in some or the other noble deed of community service today. I salute them for their note worthyefforts. There is nothing better than giving back to society and helping others," PM Modi tweeted.Source: Medindia