About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Booster Shots Crucial to Beat Covid-19

by Hannah Joy on September 20, 2021 at 10:37 PM
Font : A-A+

Booster Shots Crucial to Beat Covid-19

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel rejected the booster Covid-19 shot. However, US top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that booster shots are required to fight against Covid-19 virus.

Pfizer made the proposal in a 52-page presentation to the US FDA, which included data from the recent Israeli study which showed that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine can prevent both infections and severe illness in adults older than 60 shortly after the injection.

Advertisement


It was also backed by President Joe Biden's administration. However, the panel has approved a booster shot of Pfizer's Covid vaccine to people aged 65 and above.

"I believe it's going to turn out that the proper regimen, at least for an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer's, is the two original doses, the prime, followed in three to four weeks by a boost, followed several months later by a third shot," Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.
Advertisement

"I'm favourably disposed to boosts based on the waning of immunity, as we're seeing very, very clearly in the data in the US and even more dramatic data from our Israeli colleagues.

"There is some indication of waning in the UK, which is the reason the UK has or will soon be vaccinating people 50 years of age and older, as well as healthcare providers and those who are immunocompromised," he noted.

The Pfizer study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that about 12 days after the booster dose, the rate of infection was eleven-fold lower and of severe disease nearly twenty-fold lower in those who received a booster compared with those who had received only two doses.

Similarly, Moderna has also claimed that protection from its mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 can last only for about six months, pitching a strong case for booster shots.

While many countries like Israel, the UAE, Russia, France, Germany and Italy have already proceeded with the booster doses, several scientists, including the World Health Organization, have called against the third Covid shot.

In a recent review published in The Lancet, an international group of scientists argued that vaccine efficacy against severe Covid is so high, even for the delta variant, that booster doses for the general population are "not appropriate" at this stage in the pandemic.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot wrote in the Telegraph that a third dose of vaccines against Covid-19 may not be needed for everyone.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Global Report of Work-related Diseases
New Insights About Allergies to mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

Recommended Reading
Lack of Global Standards Key Barrier to Implement COVID Certificates: Report
Lack of Global Standards Key Barrier to Implement COVID Certificates: Report
A new report has revealed that the lack of standards for COVID-19 certifications is an important ......
Nearly 16 Kids Under 10 Years Tested Covid-19 in Puducherry
Nearly 16 Kids Under 10 Years Tested Covid-19 in Puducherry
Sixteen children under 10 years were Covid-19 positive and are under treatment in various hospitals ...
Covid-19 Booster Shot Debated in US Amid Resurgence
Covid-19 Booster Shot Debated in US Amid Resurgence
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ......
Japan to Consider Third Covid Vaccine Shots by Year End
Japan to Consider Third Covid Vaccine Shots by Year End
Japan is thinking to administer the third shot of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year. ......
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close