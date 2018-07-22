medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Twice-weekly Calorie Restriction Diet Benefits Diabetes Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 22, 2018 at 12:36 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study examined a diet with calorie restriction two days per week was comparable to a diet with daily calorie restriction for glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes.
Twice-weekly Calorie Restriction Diet Benefits Diabetes Patients
Twice-weekly Calorie Restriction Diet Benefits Diabetes Patients

Why The Research Is Interesting: Conventional weight-loss diets with daily calorie restriction are hard to stick with over time. Intermittent calorie restriction diets can be effective for weight loss. This study examined the long-term effects of a two-day intermittent calorie restriction diet with a diet of continuous calorie restriction over 12 months for patients with type 2 diabetes.

What and When: 137 patients with type 2 diabetes were assigned to 1 of 2 diets between April 2015 and September 2017

What (Study Interventions and Outcomes): 70 patients assigned to an intermittent calorie restriction diet (500-600 calories/day) on two nonconsecutive days with their regular diet the other five days per week and 67 patients assigned to a daily calorie restriction diet (1,200-1,500 calories/day) for 12 months (interventions); change in hemoglobin A1c (primary outcome)

How (Study Design): This was a randomized noninferiority trial. This type of randomized clinical trial is designed to assess whether an intervention is "no worse" than the comparison intervention.

Authors: Peter M. Clifton, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of South Australia, Adelaide, and coauthors

Results: The average change in hemoglobin A1c after a year was comparable between the two diets.

Study Limitations: The study population had well-controlled type 2 diabetes; medication adjustments can complicate interpreting changes in hemoglobin A1c levels; and study participants had more contact with a dietitian than is usual in a clinical setting

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths

Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths

Are you a Diabetic? Myths about food restrictions put you away from enjoying your meal? Here are a few facts and hints to help you make wise food choices.

Low-fat Diet with Calorie Restriction Helps Prevent Aging

Low-fat Diet with Calorie Restriction Helps Prevent Aging

Low-fat diet and limited caloric intake can help prevent aging-induced inflammatory activation of microglia. However, exercise was found to be less effective than a caloric restriction in preventing aging.

Nine Wonder Foods to Beat Diabetes

Nine Wonder Foods to Beat Diabetes

Certain natural foods have unique ingredients that can enhance the health of people living with diabetes. Learn about them through this slideshow.

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Calorie Diet

Low Calorie Diet

Low calorie meals or diet include foods that are high on nutritional content and yet have fewer calories. Updated information about low calorie diet or low calorie foods and its health benefits.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diet Pills Low Calorie Diet Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet Diabetes Diabetic Diet South Beach Diet Diabetes - Essentials 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...