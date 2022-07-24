About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Trauma of Diagnosis Stays With Eye Disease Patients: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on July 24, 2022 at 10:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Trauma of Diagnosis Stays With Eye Disease Patients: Study

The way in which an individual is told they have serious eye disease has an effect on their psychological health and ability to cope with the eye condition in the long-term, stated a new study.

A research team led by Dr Jasleen Jolly, of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) interviewed patients across a range of ages who had been diagnosed with eye disease in England over the course of several decades, and assessed the psychological impact of the way their diagnosis was communicated.

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease


Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if untreated, dry eyes can cause extensive damage to the eyes.
Advertisement


Interviewees had been diagnosed with a variety of conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa, all of which can cause significant vision loss.

The interviews showed four themes; the convoluted process of being diagnosed; the impact of clinicians' words; the search for information; and reflections on what could be improved.
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy


The term 'diabetic retinopathy' refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
Advertisement

Researchers found that patients often vividly remembered the way they were told they had their condition, and the manner of the medical professional that delivered the news. This impacted on how they saw their vision loss and themselves, as well as their interactions with other people.

Eye Diseases Diagnosis

One patient described the news as "like being hit with a brick". Another said: "It was very brief, very clinical. They literally told me that I had this and in time was slowly going blind. There was no cure."

Some had waited months or years for diagnosis from initially being aware of a problem, creating a sense of frustration and anxiety. One younger patient said: "You're told 'something is wrong, you're going to have an appointment in 14 weeks to have this test done, you need to wait five or six months for the results.' Five or six months is a long time when you're waking up every day, worried, and you're not sleeping well. And it's affecting relationships with other people, potentially your job."

Some patients felt the need to trawl the internet to find out more, coming across misinformation and "scare stories" online and increasing their anxiety about their condition.

Dr Jolly, Associate Professor at Anglia Ruskin University's Vision and Eye Research Institute (VERI), said: "Being given a diagnosis of eye disease can be unexpected and devastating. The moment of diagnosis is emotionally charged and interactions with clinicians can have a lasting impact on how a patient comes to terms with their visual impairment. If patients don't feel they have received enough information, this can lead to them feeling lost and often searching for details from less reliable sources.

"Clinicians should carefully consider how they communicate a diagnosis to patients, how and when they offer information about diagnosis or prognosis, and signpost them to appropriate charities, support systems or counselling services as soon as possible. Hospitals need to put in place better support mechanisms, such as more Eye Care Liaison Officers, to provide information and support to patients, as well as more training on empathetic communication."

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)

Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)


When your eye is the mirror to your soul, how can you ignore your eye health? Take this quiz to find out how much you know about the common eye disorders.
Advertisement

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Allergy Eye DropsAllergy Eye Drops
Bietti Crystalline DystrophyBietti Crystalline Dystrophy
Nervous Tic Nervous Tic
Routine Eye ExaminationRoutine Eye Examination
Trauma Care Trauma Care
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic Trauma Care Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Eye Disorders Bietti Crystalline Dystrophy 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Hospital Diaphragmatic Hernia Accident and Trauma Care Indian Medical Journals Drug Side Effects Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Sanatogen Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close