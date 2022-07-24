About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Biomimetic Formulation for Treating Glioblastoma Brain Tumor

by Colleen Fleiss on July 24, 2022 at 10:04 PM
Font : A-A+

New Biomimetic Formulation for Treating Glioblastoma Brain Tumor

A new biomimetic formulation developed uses targeted delivery agents for lactate metabolism-based synergistic therapy against Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a type of brain cancer.

Targeting lactate metabolism is an attractive tumor therapeutic strategy. However, there are no reports that directly harness lactate metabolism for GBM treatments. One limitation is the existence of the blood-brain barrier, which prevents most drug molecules (including those interfering with lactate metabolism) from reaching the brain.

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme


Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.
Advertisement


Moreover, considering the complexity and infiltrating characteristics of GBM, lactate metabolic monotherapy is very unlikely to effectively eliminate GBM cells. Therefore, it is vital to develop synergistic strategies to enhance the therapeutic efficiency of lactate metabolic therapy.

In this study, the researchers collected glioma samples from a large cohort of patients and quantified the lactate metabolic indicators LDHA and MCT4 and a representative proliferation marker Ki67.

Glioblastoma Brain Tumor: New Insights

"We observed a positive correlation between lactate metabolic indicators and the extent of glioma proliferation," said Prof. LI Weiping from Shenzhen Second People's Hospital. Thus, an efficient metabolism-based synergistic therapy was proposed that would directly harness the elevated lactate in GBM.
Biomarker for Predicting Survival in Glioblastoma

Biomarker for Predicting Survival in Glioblastoma


Study finds that men with glioblastoma may have worse survival due to a neuroinflammation protein.
Advertisement

The researchers fabricated self-assembly nanoparticles (NPs) composed of hemoglobin (Hb), lactate oxidase (LOX), bis[2,4,5-trichloro-6-(pentyloxycarbonyl)phenyl] oxalate (CPPO), and chlorin e6 (Ce6) using a one-pot approach. They subsequently encapsulated these self-assembled NPs with membrane materials prepared from U251 glioma cells to generate the biomimetic M@HLPC system. This design concept was able to achieve targeted delivery for combination therapy.

"After intravenous injection, the M@HLPC could cross the blood brain barrier via transcytosis sourced from integrin and vascular cell-adhesion-protein-mediated recognition, and then accumulated in GBM through homotypic recognition based on cell-recognition-function-associated proteins," said Prof. WEI Wei from IPE.

In tumors, LOX in the NPs converted lactate into pyruvic acid and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). The pyruvic acid inhibited cancer cell growth by blocking histone expression and inducing cell-cycle arrest. In parallel, the H2O2 acted as a local fuel to react with the delivered CPPO to release energy, which could then be used by the co-delivered photosensitizer Ce6 for the generation of cytotoxic singlet oxygen to kill glioma cells.

Potent therapeutic efficacy was confirmed in both cell-line-derived xenograft and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor models.

"Considering the safety of the formulation and the potent therapeutic effects against the matched PDX model, our personalized biomimetic formulation has the potential to translate to clinical application," said Prof. MA Guanghui from IPE.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Brain Tumor

Quiz on Brain Tumor


Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the brain.
Advertisement

Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
AtaxiaAtaxia
Brain TumorBrain Tumor
Language Areas in The BrainLanguage Areas in The Brain
Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease
Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and PrognosisTumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Tumor Brain Tumors Brain Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Indian Medical Journals Vent Forte (Theophylline) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Diaphragmatic Hernia A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood - Sugar Chart Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close