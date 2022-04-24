Transmission Mechanism of Zoonotic Disease Revealed!

Advertisement

Some strains contain genes that allow them to produce toxins that can cause damaging inflammation in the gut, leading to life-threatening diarrhea, mostly in the elderly and hospitalized patients who have been treated with antibiotics.C. difficile is considered one of the biggest antibiotic resistance threats in the USA—and caused an estimated 223,900 infections and 12,800 deaths in 2017, at a healthcare cost of more than $1 billion.A hypervirulent strain of C. difficile (ribotype 078; RT078) that can cause more serious disease and its main sequence type 11 (ST11), is associated with a rising number of infections in the community in young and healthy individuals. Farm animals have recently been identified as RT078 reservoirs.In this study, Danish scientists investigated the prevalence of C. difficile strains in livestock (pigs) and the potential for zoonotic spread of antimicrobial resistance genes by comparing them to clinical isolates from Danish hospital patients.Stool samples were collected from 514 pigs in two batches from farms across Denmark between 2020 and 2021. Batch A included 330 samples from sows, piglets, and slaughter pigs from fourteen farms in 2020. The 184 samples in batch B were collected during slaughtering in 2021.Samples were screened for the presence of C. difficile and genetic sequencing was used to identify whether they harbored toxin and drug resistance genes. Genome sequencing was also used to compare the C. difficile isolates from the pig samples to 934 isolates collected from patients with C. difficile infection over the same period.Out of 514 pigs samples, 54 had evidence of C. difficile (batch A= 44, batch B=9). Further analyses of 40 samples (batch A=33, batch B=7), found that C. difficile was more common in piglets and sows than in slaughter pigs.The authors speculate that this may be due to the difference in age between piglets and adult pigs—with the younger pigs having a microbiota composition that makes them more susceptible to successful colonization.In total, thirteen sequence types found in animals matched those found in the patient's stool samples. ST11, an animal-associated strain, was the most common (pig=21, human=270). In sixteen cases, ST11 strains in humans and animals were identical (see table 1 and figure 1 in notes to editors).All isolates from animals wereand ten were also hypervirulent, with an even greater capacity to cause disease.In total, 38 isolates from the animals contained at least one resistance gene—and overall, resistance was predicted for seven classes of antibiotics, of which the most common were macrolides, ß-lactams, aminoglycosides, and vancomycin—which are important for treating severe bacterial infections.says Dr. Bejaoui.She continues,Despite the important findings, the authors note several limitations, including that they were unable to determine the direction of the transmission. As Dr. Bejaoui explains,Source: Eurekalert