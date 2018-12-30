medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Top Ways to Revamp Your Closet in 2019 Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 30, 2018 at 7:29 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the New Year, untraditional aesthetics will take the spotlight, menswear and womens wear will shift through global cultures and comfort will be the key.
Top Ways to Revamp Your Closet in 2019 Revealed
Top Ways to Revamp Your Closet in 2019 Revealed

Harkirat Singh- Managing Director, Woodland, Ankita Bajaj Shankar- Marketing Lead, VANS India and Keshav Kalra- designer and CEO, The Monk list some ways to revamp your closet in the coming year.

* Untraditional aesthetics: Following are some of the untraditional aesthetic trends that would be the talk of the town for the coming year.

* Upcoming trends: This year, oversised, unstructured outerwear will rule the trend. From classic and fitted to unstructured and modern, tracksuits will become a major fashion staple. The trousers will become baggier as hemlines will get wider. This season's twist comes in the pastel pile-up head-to-toe in layers and tiers upon tiers of same shade. Be it apparels, shoes or bags, this trend will work well in all cases. In accessories, statement belts will be seen everywhere.

* Say hi to big sunnies: The eyewear trend that is bound to transform your entire look is big sunnies in edgy colours! The narrow sunglasses have stayed in vogue massively this year and 2019 will witness a stylish comeback of large glares. The oversized sunglasses are designed to accentuate any look and never go out of style in the age of ever-changing trends. Get your hands on the trendsetting sunglasses to be an ultimate head-turner wherever you go.

* Meet minimalistic: The perfect companion in 2019 for any occasion would be the all-time favourite - minimalistic glasses owing to their versatility and charming appeal. So wait no more! Bid adieu to your mundane shades and let your eyes do the talking with 'barely-there' shades.

* White sneakers: White men's trainers are a must if you want to wear something sporty yet trendy. One could argue that they get dirty but they go with everything and the colour gives us the option to play with it when you play with winter layering.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Fall Fashion Trends: Styling Tips Every Man Should Follow This Season

Autumn (Fall) is the ideal transition season between hot summer and cold winter. Here are few simple fall fashion styling tips every smart man should know this season. So, pull out your stylish fall outfit and get ready to enjoy the pleasant ...

Top 5 Fall/Winter Fashion Trends For Men

This Fall/Winter season go for layering and prints and checks to be in vogue.

Fall Fashion Trends: Smart Autumn Outfit for Men

Autumn is the beautiful transition season between summer and winter. Autumn menswear for well-dressed men is going to be trendy with full sleeve shirts, cotton blazers, and lightweight knit sweater. So, pull out your stylish fall outfit and get ...

India is Showing Acceptance Towards Global Fashion Trends

India has finally started opening up to global fashion trends, according to Ruchika Sachdeva, Designer of the label Bodice Studio.

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Stay Well This Winter

Winter Exercises
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive