This Fall/Winter season go for layering and prints and checks to be in vogue.



Salesh Grover, Business Head at OSL Luxury Collections Pvt Ltd - Corneliani, and Saggar Mehra, Creative Director at House of Sunil Mehra, list the fall/winter trends for men to note.

Top 5 Fall/Winter Fashion Trends For Men

* Trench coat for all: Trench coat is one of men's staple jackets during fall/winter and is undeniably versatile in nature. Beige and light brown shades are the best ones to own. For a formal look, pair your narrow pants with a blue shirt underneath and black Oxfords. On the other hand, get your basic white tee, some ripped denims, sneakers rounded with a printed or checkered scarf for an ideal casual fall look.* The art of layering: For a formal setting, pair your crew neck T-shirt under your formal blazer and pull off an overcoat on the outside. The best part about layering is to achieve a look that gives you the flexibility and adaptability to change according to the weather. You can also consider wearing toque caps if it's too cold outside.* Casual layer with hoodies: One can consider a pullover hoodie mixed and matched with white washed jeans and it's all done. To add an ounce of style statement, throw a zipper jacket over a hoodie and pull back the hoodie outside, grab your duffle bag and there you are, rocking the streets as a fashion star.* Get back to corduroys: Bored of denims? Then swap your regular denims with corduroy pants full of colours - maroon, yellow, or even orange paired with denim shirts or blue blazers and leather boots. This old school style can be doubled up with a matching corduroy jacket and a printed tee.* Prints and checks: Leather jackets with floral prints is a must have this fall, besides going for an all check patterned look from head to toe. A windowpane checkered double breasted suit in navy blue and brown lace ups is a great combination for those brunch meetings.Source: IANS